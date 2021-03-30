LiveXLive's Music Lives Festival Garnered Nearly 28 Million Livestream Views Over Three Days Of Non-Stop Music From 130 Global Artists, In Over 179 Countries

Music Lives provided the fans not only with an authentic virtual space for new music discovery, but also for the up-and-coming artists to be able to connect with new listeners on a deeper level than before. Festivals provide so much for music lovers and the artists who play them, but with LiveXLive's Music Lives, they also allow the artists/fans to fully immerse themselves in high-quality production and to feel more connected to each other than ever before.

"Though the world is beginning to open up in many places, much of the globe continues to be on partial stay at home. Music Lives gave music fans from the four corners of the globe an opportunity to discover new artists while listening to superstars and chatting with other fans. We envision LiveXLive and live concerts to live side by side in the future as we move towards in-person performances. Our flywheel provides artists an opportunity to maximize their superfans' desires to engage and transact with them, now and in the future. We could not be happier with these results from Music Lives," stated Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive.

Over the course of 72 hours, LiveXLive's proprietary technology and platforms, along with partners Lomotif and VICE, provided an immersive experience in over 179 countries. This year Music Lives artists' social media posts reached a total audience of 176 million. Viewers engaged with over 464,000 comments, likes and interactions throughout the event across social media; a 170% growth from the previous year. The event was simulcasted across mobile, digital, and linear channels, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, Sling, STIRR, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, as well as cross-promoted directly to the artists' social media channels.

Music Lives was the first festival to release an official festival poster as an NFT (non-fungible token), selling the first token within minutes of going live. Additionally, all 'Music Lives' performances promoted and drove contributions to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music industry workers who have been negatively impacted by the global pandemic. MusiCares is a non-profit organization that has provided more than $60 million in health, financial, and rehabilitation resources to music people in times of need. Donations can still be made by texting "live" to 707070.

Hosts Andrea Helfrich, Ayyde Vargas, Carly Henderson, and Charles McBee produced exceptional behind-the-scenes experiences, rapid-fire news, interviews, and live engagement throughout the Music Lives weekend.

To view the full list of artists that participated in 'Music Lives' visit Music Lives line-up .

Highlights from Artists' appearances included:

John Mayer performing an acoustic version of "New Light" along with his own social media posting going viral

performing an acoustic version of "New Light" along with his own social media posting going viral Davido performing from Lagos

Fiji Blue and Maty Noyes gave standout performances as break-out new artists

Celebration of Women's History month in partnership with HardRock and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with a curated block of emerging female performances live from the Hard Rock Cafe, Nashville, Tennessee . Artists included Emily Weisband , Lauren Weintraub and Grace Gibson .

. Artists included , and . LiveXLive's recent democratize Self Made competition provided a stage for its 8 contestants, including rising indie-pop artists Kees , who hails from Los Angeles .

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in audio music, podcasting, OTT linear channels, PPV, and live streaming. Its model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. For the 2021 Fiscal Year, LiveXLive has earned over 147 Million views in live streaming events alone.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

About MusiCares

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, the hip hop or rock n roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

