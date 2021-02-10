LiveXLive's PodcastOne And Audio Up Media Launch Original Scripted Valentine's Day Podcast Starring Adam Carolla, iann dior, jxdn, Carlie Hanson, phem And Oliver Tree

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio and React Presents , announced today the release of Valentine's Day In Hell on Wednesday, February 10th. A six part musical-horror-comedy podcast, Valentine's Day In Hell marks the first production of the recently announced joint venture with LiveXLive and Audio Up Media . Produced by Audio Up Media and distributed by PodcastOne, the Valentine's Day themed musical series will be available on PodcastOne , Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard.

Valentine's Day In Hell will feature some of today's hottest recording artists, top social influencers and media personalities in starring roles, all of whom collectively boast a reach of over 11 million followers. Those starring in the podcast include iann dior, jxdn, Oliver Tree, phem, and recent Billboard 21 Under 21 artist , Carlie Hanson – with Adam Carolla playing the devil. Music from the series will be available starting Friday, February 12th at 12AM EST across all digital and streaming services. The lead track from the series "This Luv Sux" was penned and produced by Audio Up founder, Jared Gutstadt, and is performed by phem, Tyler Posey and Audio Chateau. Additional tracks include "This Ain't A Scene" by jxdn, "I Hate Your Room" by Carlie Hanson, "Walked Out" by iann dior, "Stay Golden" by Audio Chateau feat. phem, and "Twerk Olympics" by Clappy Gilmore feat. Audio Chateau. LiveXLive and Audio Up will share publishing rights on all original music featured within this scripted podcast as part of the expanded LiveXLive Music Publishing division.

"We know what works in podcasting and know that this form of content will allow us to have a second window opportunity to develop these properties into film and television content as well as artist album releases. It is so much a part of the LiveXLive DNA and we look forward to seeing our partnership with Audio Up succeed," stated Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive.

"This is the first of many brand new hybrid musicals coming from our partnership with LivexLive and PodcastOne," said Jared Gutstadt, Founder and CEO of Audio Up Media. "We're really excited about the potential of utilizing premium audio content as a new discovery opportunity for the artists of the future. Our novel idea is setting the stage for the concept records of a new generation. The inclusion of music in this long-form environment has never been done this way."

Valentine's Day in Hell centers around a Los Angeles hype-house, filled with social influencers, YouTubers and TikTok personalities, which becomes a portal to hell when empty-headed Sound Cloud rapper and Instagram star jxdn (playing a satirical version of himself) sells his soul to the devil (Adam Carolla) in exchange for everlasting fame and fortune. His friends must then band together to rescue him and his damned soul from the flames of hell, creating a hilarious and terrifying spoof of 80's teen horror movies, as well as sarcastic, clear eyed satire on social media and influencer culture.

Valentine's Day in Hell is the sequel to Audio Up's, Halloween in Hell , which accumulated over 1 million downloads last October and starred Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, iann dior and Tommy Lee, amongst others. This second installment is part of a multi-part tent pole initiative from Audio Up, and will feature comic book style adventure, horror and comedy, timed to major cultural events throughout the year, such as Halloween, Valentine's Day, the upcoming prom and summer camp seasons, as well as Fourth of July.

The first two episodes of Valentine's Day In Hell are available now on PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify and wherever podcasts are heard. Listen HERE . Additional episodes will drop Thursday, February 11th and Friday, February 12th. Bonus episodes will be available on Saturday, February 13th and Valentine's Day Sunday, February 14th.

About LiveXLive:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

About PodcastOne:

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Eric Bolling, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About Audio Up Media:

Audio Up Media is a podcast content production studio, housing a world of infinite, audio-based properties. Headed by Audio Up CEO and Adweek's 2020 Podcast Innovator of the Year and Podcast Producer of the Year recipient, Jared Gutstadt (formerly of the Jingle Punks), Audio Up is building an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. From fictional scripted podcasts, which include a Marvel-like universe of musicals, where the records themselves become the story foundation, to one-on-one interview formats, Audio Up's goal is to create a new and innovative form of IP. They are bringing audio blockbusters to life and taking this media from black and white, into technicolor. Their properties include the riveting Top 20 crime podcast Where The Bodies Are Buried, Michael Cohen's chart-topping podcast Mea Culpa, Tom Green's The Tom Green Interview; as well as their recent scripted musicals Make It Up As We Go with Miranda Lambert and the four-part Halloween podcast Halloween in Hell with Machine Gun Kelly. Up next, Audio Up will debut Sonic Leap featuring Hero The Band from LAVA Records, Missed Riffs with Matt Pinfield, The Playboy Interview, and Uncle Drank: The Totally Hammered Podcast starring Gary Busy and Dennis Quaid.

