LiveXLive's PodCastOne Lands Rights To USA Network Stars Todd And Julie Chrisley's "Chrisley Confessions" Podcast

The Chrisley Confessions podcast launched in 2018 with hosts Todd and Julie Chrisley. In each episode, the beloved duo play audience voicemails and offer advice, suggestions and opinions on all things faith, family, food and well, just about everything else.

"Julie and I are looking forward to being part of the long tradition of outspoken and irreverent hosts in the PodcastOne family. And anyone who knows me knows that family means more to me than anything," said Todd Chrisley.

The Chrisley family shot to superstardom when their hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best, featuring the antics of the outspoken Chrisley and his family, debuted on USA Network in 2014. Todd Chrisley is a self-made millionaire, successful entrepreneur and producer having created content for USA Network and Netflix.

Brash, outspoken, opinionated, with a razor-sharp Southern wit, he keeps his family in line through his brutally honest form of parenting. The self-proclaimed "Patriarch of Perfection" attempts to keep everyone in line and help prevent their catastrophes even though they're inevitable sometimes.

Julie Chrisley is the daughter of a Baptist minister and is Todd's best friend - a talented chef and a "super mom" who does it all. A strong-minded woman, she's not afraid to say what she thinks and cook what she wants – whether Todd likes it, or not. Throughout her 25-year marriage to Todd, Julie has always been the "calm one" and is able to handle Todd's fiery personality, putting him in line whenever he needs it. Julie is a breast cancer survivor who has a deep appreciation for life and tries to teach Todd and their beloved children to not sweat the small stuff and enjoy life to the fullest.

"When we founded PodcastOne, we launched with some of the most outspoken hosts in the genre, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Perez Hilton, Jordan Harbinger and The LadyGang. The addition of Chrisley Confessions and Todd and Julie to our stable of shows carries on our tradition of offering listeners the sort of honest, straightforward and hilarious content they seek," said PodcastOne's President, Kit Gray.

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Erin Brockovich, Tip "T.I." Harris, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

