LiveXLive's React Presents Announces "Spring Awakening Excursions: Cancun Awakening" Festival Lineup Featuring Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Dillion Francis, Rezz And Many More

The inaugural Spring Awakening Excursions: Cancun Awakening, a five-day / four-night all-inclusive tropical excursion experience from January 13th-17th, 2022 in partnership with Pollen, marks the first time in SAMF's ten-year history that the festival will be expanding beyond the midwest and during the winter.

The five-day experience will start on Thursday, January 13, and end on Monday, January 17, 2022. Packages will include an annual LiveXLive PLUS subscription , rooms, exclusive access to SAMFCANCUN events, immersive parties, and programming handpicked by Spring Awakening Music Festival, plus food and beverages. All trips are covered by a 100% COVID Guarantee, ensuring that if the trip gets rescheduled, fans are automatically guaranteed a reservation with the new date, or receive their money back.

In addition to the heart-thumping lineup, SAMFCANCUN will feature exclusive tropical merchandise, interviews with many of the artists, unique excursions to some of Mexico's incredible ruins and cenotes, snorkeling, tequila tastings, and food/taco tastings.

The Autumn Equinox edition of the Spring Awakening Music Festival is taking place at Addams/Medill Park in Chicago, IL on October 2-3, 2021. Full lineup and tickets at springawakeningfestival.com .

The expansion of the Spring Awakening Music Festival franchise bolsters LiveXLive's expanding distribution platforms and flywheel model - listen, watch, attend, engage and transact - across live events, streaming audio and video, podcast/vodcast, subscribers, and NFTs.



About React Presents, LLC

Founded in 2008, React Presents was born out of a passion for curating top-tier live music events that has helped propel Chicago to the forefront of the US music scene. The business was acquired by LiveXLive Media, Inc. in early 2020 to extend LiveXLive's live event production and festival business and scale its livestreamed content library. Over the past decade, React Presents has grown into one of the premier largest concert promoters in the Midwest, producing several major music festivals and over 400 concerts annually in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and more. LiveXLive's live event production and festival business and scale its live-streamed content library.

About Pollen

Pollen has all the best experiences in one place. Everything from hip hop to EDM, Latin to fitness, pool parties to ski slopes, in the best destinations around the world, including Ibiza, Cabo, Miami and Aspen. To learn more, please visit pollen.co.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

