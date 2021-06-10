LiveXLive's React Presents' Spring Awakening Music Festival (SAMF) Autumn Equinox Sells Out Tier 1 General Admission And VIP Tickets

The two-day festival will feature a jam-packed lineup headlined by Martin Garrix, Excision, Diplo, Galantis, RL Grime b2b Baauer. SAMF is presented in partnership with Corona Electric Beach - the exclusive beer and seltzer partner for the festival. Tickets and merchandise are available now for purchase at springawakeningfestival.com .

Fans who have purchased VIP tickets will be treated to a new Ultimate VIP experience for 2021. This year, the Ultimate VIP privileges include access to private bars with premium cocktails and beverages (all-inclusive), catered food and small bites throughout the day, Ultimate VIP Lounge access with elevated view areas and tents, access to the massage and wellness area, a dedicated VIP entrance, premium restrooms, a commemorative laminate, wifi access, lockers and charging stations, an After Party ticket to a show of choice, an Ultimate concierge host, an SAMF Ultimate swag bag, and a 1-year LiveXLive premium membership! Ultimate VIP festival-goers must be 21+.

After SAMF's virtual festivities last year, and with the opportunity for seeing live music once again returning to the world, the idea of experiencing an electronic music festival in one of the genre's foundational cities has appealed to music lovers the world over.

SAMF will once again feature more than 70 artists performing across four unique stages, demonstrating a dynamic variety of genres within the electronic music spectrum. Additional talent slated to perform include AC Slater, Adventure Club, Atliens, Baynk, Bear Grillz, Chris Lorenzo, Dillon Francis, Dion Timmer, Doctor Pb2b Funtcase, Don Diablo, HulkGang: 4B b2b Valentino Khan, Kaivon, Kayzo, Kill Feed, LP Giobbi, Madeon, Marauda, Masteria, Matoma, Midnight Kids, MitiS, MK, Petey Clicks b2b Tombz, Qlank b2b Nostalgix, Said The Sky, Sam Feldt, Showtek, SNBRN, SidePiece, Taiki Nulight b2b Shift K3y, Two Friends, Tygapaw, Vicetone, Wenzday, Westend, Wreckno and Zomboy. And more names to be announced. A Stage Expansion will also be announced in July.

With this year's edition of SAMF in Chicago announced, next up for the brand will be the announcement for the 2022 Cancun event. This news will include an expanded lineup for the Cancun festivities.

"The response to Autumn Equinox has exceeded expectations and we are excited to expand the lineup and experience. We look forward to revealing more talent and details to SAMF Cancun 2022," said Brian Griffin, Director of React Presents.

In addition to an eclectic artist lineup, SAMF 2021 will feature stunning new stage production, expanded interactive and immersive art installations, carnival rides, and many more experiential elements to be added.

Addams/Medill Park has a storied history with SAMF. From 2016-2018, the festival took place at this location near downtown with the Chicago skyline in the background before moving to the suburbs of Illinois. This year marks SAMF's return to Chicago.

Last year's first-ever virtual SAMF, which featured 22 artists performing across the country as the world practiced social distancing, garnered over three million livestreams, 2.5 million impressions, and 69,000 live engagements over the LiveXLive platform. Corona was the official beer and seltzer partner for last year's virtual SAMF live stream.

The return of the Spring Awakening Music Festival bolsters LiveXLive's expanding distribution platforms and flywheel model - listen, watch, attend, engage and transact - across live events, streaming audio and video, podcast/vodcast, subscribers, NFTs and editorial.

About React Presents

Founded in 2008, React Presents was born out of a passion for curating top-tier live music events that has helped propel Chicago to the forefront of the US music scene. The business was acquired by LiveXLive Media, Inc. in \early 2020 to extend LiveXLive's live event production and festival business and scale its livestreamed content library. Over the past decade, React Presents has grown into one of the premier largest concert promoters in the Midwest, producing several major music festivals and over 400 concerts annually in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and more.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by'' Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and livestreams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), livestreaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website and social channels. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter at @livexlive.

About Corona Electric Beach

Featuring world-renowned DJs traveling across the US and partnering with festival pioneers, Corona Electric Beach (CEB) is where "Beats meet the beach," Follow Corona Electric Beach on Instagram , Twitter , & Facebook . Relax Responsibly.® Corona Extra® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL

About Constellation Brands

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

LiveXLive

[email protected]

917.842.9653

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.601.2505

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

