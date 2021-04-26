LiveXLive's 'The Snubbys: OscarsⓇ Edition' - A LiveXLive Franchise Hosted By Comedian Jeff Ross Delivers Double Digit Growth, Up 29% Compared To Series Premiere 'The Snubbys: Grammy Edition'

The Snubbys: Oscars® Edition , hosted by comedian and Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, aired on Friday, April 23, 2021, and paid tribute to some extraordinary talent, like Tom Hanks, Jodi Foster, and Spike Lee - who all deserved but did not receive Oscar nominations. It also featured a parody of the Oscars® "In Memoriam'' segment that highlighted those great film stars that have "snubbed death" this year. Filmed atop a double-decker sightseeing bus with a live audience and keyboardist, Ross explored why these wrongs occurred and treated fans to an epic sing-a-long about this year's # Snubbys honorees.

"Jeff Ross has once again delivered a stellar performance as host of The Snubbys," said LiveXLive's President, Dermot McCormack. "In a year when ratings for awards shows continue to slip, seeing The Snubbys viewership grow by double digits is a testament to Jeff's brilliance and our audiences' thirst for alternative entertainment content. We are excited to see what Jeff does for the Emmys."

The success of the event has LiveXLive committed to expanding the franchise even further, focusing on other seasonal award shows including the EmmysⓇ. Dates of these shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

The full show can be viewed here: The Snubbys: Oscars Edition

