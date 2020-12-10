Livho launches new blue light blocking glasses for the holiday season gift selection

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the holiday season, Livho launched a pair of new blue light glasses for holiday gift selection. The new product is a total upgrade from all the products they sold before due to the premium material they use on this pair of glasses is Acetate and TR90, which makes the glasses capable of enduring certain physical impact, twisting, and extrusion without deforming. As for the blue light blocking function, they add the blue light filters in the lenses so the lenses absorb all the harmful blue light from screens. Since this function can't be verified with our naked eyes, Livho glasses come with a blue light test kit so you could test it out by yourself to see if they fulfill their promise. This pair of glasses is very high-quality and fashionable so this really is the perfect thoughtful gift for everyone on the lists to show how much the buyers love and care about their health and their well-being. Besides, this won't break the bank because this Livho premium material blue light blocking glasses only sell for $17.98 and now people can go check it out on Amazon