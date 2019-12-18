Living and Working in a Winter Wonderland at JLOFTS Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLOFTS offers incredible Greenwich CT Apartments in addition to contemporary office space— both featuring spacious interiors, access to unique amenities, and a prime location in the heart of Greenwich Connecticut.

New Year New Office: Office space is currently available for lease at JLOFTS Greenwich. With 1,400 square feet of trendy, open-flow space, there's plenty of room to make your office your own. From shared tablespace to standing desks, design your layout to best suit your employee's needs and wow your visitors. With exposed concrete walls as well as exposed duct-work and high ceilings, you will love heading to work each morning.

Fido, it's Cold Outside: We know that your dog is part of your family, and they want to explore their new home too! Thanks to the Self-Service Dog Spa you and your pup can enjoy all the snowy adventures you can handle without worrying about clean up. Snow days are yours to spend as you please without the hassle of muddy paw prints, or having to trek all the way to the groomers. So, get out there and play fetch, make some snow angels, and delight in the bark-friendly life!

Cozy Up in the Great Indoors: With an array of amenities to enjoy, residents don't have to venture into the cold to have a good time! Spend an evening curled up on the oversized lounge seating, watching your favorite Hallmark movies on the big-screen television in the clubroom. Have a little friendly competition between neighbors with a rousing round of pool, or organize a holiday cookie competition- loser has the buy the egg nog! With game tables, a sleek gas fireplace, and an entertaining bar, there's sure to be something for everyone to enjoy. Too tired to be social? No problem! With 9-foot windows overlooking Greenwich, you can get cozy with a throw blanket and a mug of cocoa as you watch the snow fall from the comfort of your spacious JLOFTS apartment.

Exciting Entertainment: Are you entertaining guests for the holiday? Hosting family for the new year? JLOFTS Greenwich enjoys a prime location in the heart of Greenwich, with easy access to NYC via the Greenwich Metro North train station, located within walking distance to JLOFTS! Sit back and relax on a short, stress-free commute to Manhattan to see all of the fantastic holiday sights. Visit the tree at Rockefeller Center, stroll along the window displays on Fifth Ave, or watch the ball drop in Times Square! Feel like staying local? Visit iconic Greenwich Ave for an afternoon of shopping at the high-end boutiques and retailers, and finish off the day with a meal at one of the many delicious local restaurants or cafes.

About JLOFTS

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich is close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

SOURCE JLOFTS

Related Links

https://jloftsgreenwich.com

