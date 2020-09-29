Living Cities Releases Annual Report Focused on Healing Justice

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Living Cities released their annual report, which focuses this year on the organization's continued commitment to operate through a lens of healing justice, dismantle white supremacy, and actively work toward a pro-Black stance as an institution.

You can read the full report here .

You can read a statement from Ellen Ward and Hafizah Omar of Living Cities, here .

"It is because of demands for change from staff of color who took significant risks to push Living Cities to understand history and reckon with our roles as individuals, and as an institution, that we are on this journey," said Ellen Ward, Chief of Staff at Living Cities. "Our annual report uplifts our efforts to center healing justice in all aspects of our work, and make organizational shifts that prioritize strategies that address anti-Black racism that have come from Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities.

"We deeply believe that the private, philanthropic, and public sectors have a responsibility to repair past harms by listening to Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities who have been forced to bear the brunt of choices made by white-led organizations for decades," said Hafizah Omar, Senior Associate at Living Cities. "During a global pandemic which is disproportionately harming Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, and as people across the country rise up against police violence, it's more important than ever to recognize racialized trauma at the individual level and work to repair it at the institutional level. We are committed to creating a culture of care and accountability to each other, our grantees, our partners, and our communities."

###

Founded in 1991, Living Cities is a collaborative of the world's largest foundations and financial institutions. We foster transformational relationships across sectors to connect those who are willing to do the hard work of closing racial income and wealth gaps.

Contact: Jeff Raderstrong, [email protected], 646-442-3236

SOURCE Living Cities

Related Links

www.livingcities.org

