Living Classrooms Foundation Continues Urban Greening Initiative with Baltimore City Returning Citizens

BALTIMORE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Classrooms Foundation announces a new tree planting and maintenance project along Fort Avenue, the thoroughfare leading to Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, taking place on Saturday, May 18. This initiative, involving Baltimore City returning citizens, aims to address the city-wide need for increased greening and tree canopy enhancement, while providing important workforce development training opportunities. Coordinated by the Friends of Fort McHenry and implemented by Living Classrooms' Project SERVE, this initiative is supported by the Baltimore Community Foundation, with contributions from the Locust Point Community Association and Steinweig, and in collaboration with Project SERVE, Division Street Landscaping, LPCA volunteers, and Friends of Fort McHenry.

Project Details:

Date/Time: Trees delivered on May 17, planting on May 18

Location: Locust Point, Fort Avenue, Baltimore City

Focus: Replacement of 28 dead ash trees affected by the Emerald Ash Borer with resilient tree species

Duration: Two-year maintenance plan including bi-monthly checks, weeding, and watering

Community and Environmental Impact: This greening initiative extends beyond aesthetic enhancements. A healthier tree canopy contributes to climate resilience by moderating air and land temperatures and improving overall air quality. Trees also play a crucial role in promoting mental and physical health among urban residents. Furthermore, this project supports the Tree Baltimore initiative's goal of achieving a 40% tree canopy by 2037, addressing the inadequate tree canopy identified in the 2007 Baltimore city-wide assessment.

Workforce Development and Community Reintegration: Participants in Project SERVE receive hands-on urban forestry and landscaping training, equipping them with valuable skills for long-term employment. This program highlights Living Classrooms' commitment to using evidence-based practices to help returning citizens achieve sustainable employment and positive life changes.

Support and Collaboration: The project is supported by the Locust Point Community Association and has been developed in close collaboration with Living Classrooms Friends of Fort McHenry and surrounding businesses. This community-driven approach ensures that the project meets the needs of both the environment and the people it serves.

Living Classrooms Foundation invites community members and the media to support and follow the progress of this important initiative. For more information, please visit livingclassrooms.org .

About Living Classrooms Foundation:

Living Classrooms Foundation is a non-profit organization that strengthens communities and inspires children, youth, and adults to achieve their potential through hands-on education, workforce development, community safety, and health and wellness programs that use urban, natural, and maritime resources as living classrooms.

