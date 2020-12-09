Living Coral Wine And Force Blue Partner To Save Coral Reefs

Enovation Brands, Inc. kicked off its Living Coral cause marketing effort with a $10,000 donation to Force Blue, Inc. to further their shared mission to save the worlds coral reefs.

Enovation Brands, Inc.

Dec 09, 2020, 10:01 ET

AVENTURA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, October 30, 2020 Enovation Brands, Inc. held a reception in Bill Baggs Cape Florida Park to present a $10,000 donation to Force Blue, Inc. from their Living Coral Sparkling Rosé wine brand.

The event marked the inaugural donation for the brands cause marketing program where for every bottle sold a contribution will be made to an organization focused on saving the worlds coral reefs.

Giovanni Pecora, CEO Enovation Brands, Inc., presents a $10,000 check on behalf of Living Coral wine to Jim Ritterhoff, Executive Director, Force Blue, Inc. and members of the Force Blue dive team. (Pictured left to right, Giovanni Pecora, Geoff Reeves, Thomas Peck, Rudy Reyes, Jim Ritterhoff, Angelo Fiore)
The inspiration behind Living Coral Sparkling Rose was a deep connection one of the worlds most fascinating and biologically diverse eco-systems, coral reefs.
Living Coral provides the perfect opportunity for wine lovers to make a positive impact with the simple act of enjoying a glass of wine.
Steve “Gonzo” Gonzalez, USN SEAL (Ret), prepares for a dive mission on the 100 Yards of Hope restoration project.
The Force Blue team chilled down a bottle of Living Coral wine warrior style for a post dive toast.
The Forza Coralina, a refreshing blend of Living Coral, VOGA Vodka, peach and blood orange, is a nod to the Living Coral/Force Blue partnership.
Living Coral Sparkling Rose
Enovation Brands, Inc. presents a check for $10,000 from Living Coral to Force Blue, Inc. The group had just completed a dive on the 100 Yards of Hope site where they planted 1,000 corals. The 100 Yards of Hope mission is a partnership with NFL Green to restore a football field-length stretch of reef in the waters off Key Biscayne. (Pictured left to right, RJ Casey, Kaj Larsen, Giovanni Pecora, Geoff Reeves, Thomas Peck, Rudy Reyes, Jim Ritterhoff, Angelo Fiore, Steve “Gonzo” Gonzalez)
Living Coral Sparkling Rose is restoring hope for the worlds coral reefs with every bottle sold.
"Living Coral is a very special project that addresses an unprecedented problem, the worldwide loss of coral reefs," said Giovanni Pecora, CEO of Enovation Brands. "We have a big focus on sustainability and the environment. We believe we have a moral obligation as a company to hand down a better planet and a better future to our children and grandchildren so one day we can look them in the eye and say we helped solve the problem."

Force Blue presented an opportunity to partner with a truly unique organization in the conservation sector. The nonprofit recruits veterans of the Special Operations community, retools them under the tutelage of marine scientists and conservationists, then redeploys them on missions of preservation and restoration around the globe. In doing this Force Blue addresses two seemingly unrelated problems, the rapidly declining health of our planets marine resources and the difficulty returning combat veterans have in adjusting to civilian life.

"We are honored to be partnering with the dedicated folks at Enovation Brands and Living Coral wine – teammates who believe, as we believe, that the battle to preserve and restore the worlds coral reefs is everybody's fight," said Jim Ritterhoff, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Force Blue, Inc.

As a tribute to the partnership, a signature cocktail was created by top mixologist Caterina Miltenberger, the Forza Coralina. The frozen drink, perfect for beach and poolside enjoyment, is a combination of Living Coral Sparkling Rosé, VOGA Vodka, Finest Call Frosé Mix and Blood Orange Sour, peaches and strawberries.

Living Coral Sparkling Rosé is available nationwide in 750ml size at an SRP of $15.99, and in select markets at shop.livingcoral.com.

About Living Coral Sparkling Rosé
The Living Coral brand is focused on raising awareness of the global coral reef crisis and taking action to ensure reef survival. For every bottle sold the Living Coral Foundation makes a contribution to an organization working to save coral reefs. For U.S. sales and distribution inquiries, contact 305-466-6880 or [email protected]. For more info visit livingcoral.com.

About Enovation Brands, Inc.
Enovation Brands, Inc. is the U.S. importer of Gemma di Luna, Living Coral, VOGA Italia, Luna Di Luna, Ca' Montini, Alberto Nani, Vegania and other Enoitalia SpA brands. Headquartered in Aventura, FL, Enovation Brands is dedicated to delivering superb products in distinctive packaging at an exceptional value. For more info visit enovationbrands.com.

About Force Blue, Inc.
Force Blue is the only nonprofit in the world that provides "mission therapy" for former combat divers by retraining, retooling and deploying them on missions of conservation, preservation and restoration. By uniting Special Operations veterans with the world of marine science and conservation Force Blue has created a model of caring, cooperation and positive change with the power to restore lives and the planet. For more info visit forceblueteam.org.

Media Inquiries:

Enovation Brands

Force Blue

Lisa Schuster

Jim Ritterhoff

National Marketing Director

Executive Director and Co-Founder

(305) 466-6880

(914) 841-7230

[email protected]         

[email protected]

SOURCE Enovation Brands, Inc.

