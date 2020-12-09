Living Coral Wine And Force Blue Partner To Save Coral Reefs

"Living Coral is a very special project that addresses an unprecedented problem, the worldwide loss of coral reefs," said Giovanni Pecora, CEO of Enovation Brands. "We have a big focus on sustainability and the environment. We believe we have a moral obligation as a company to hand down a better planet and a better future to our children and grandchildren so one day we can look them in the eye and say we helped solve the problem."

Force Blue presented an opportunity to partner with a truly unique organization in the conservation sector. The nonprofit recruits veterans of the Special Operations community, retools them under the tutelage of marine scientists and conservationists, then redeploys them on missions of preservation and restoration around the globe. In doing this Force Blue addresses two seemingly unrelated problems, the rapidly declining health of our planets marine resources and the difficulty returning combat veterans have in adjusting to civilian life.

"We are honored to be partnering with the dedicated folks at Enovation Brands and Living Coral wine – teammates who believe, as we believe, that the battle to preserve and restore the worlds coral reefs is everybody's fight," said Jim Ritterhoff, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Force Blue, Inc.

As a tribute to the partnership, a signature cocktail was created by top mixologist Caterina Miltenberger, the Forza Coralina. The frozen drink, perfect for beach and poolside enjoyment, is a combination of Living Coral Sparkling Rosé, VOGA Vodka, Finest Call Frosé Mix and Blood Orange Sour, peaches and strawberries.

Living Coral Sparkling Rosé is available nationwide in 750ml size at an SRP of $15.99, and in select markets at shop.livingcoral.com.

About Living Coral Sparkling Rosé

The Living Coral brand is focused on raising awareness of the global coral reef crisis and taking action to ensure reef survival. For every bottle sold the Living Coral Foundation makes a contribution to an organization working to save coral reefs. For U.S. sales and distribution inquiries, contact 305-466-6880 or [email protected]. For more info visit livingcoral.com.

About Enovation Brands, Inc.

Enovation Brands, Inc. is the U.S. importer of Gemma di Luna, Living Coral, VOGA Italia, Luna Di Luna, Ca' Montini, Alberto Nani, Vegania and other Enoitalia SpA brands. Headquartered in Aventura, FL, Enovation Brands is dedicated to delivering superb products in distinctive packaging at an exceptional value. For more info visit enovationbrands.com.

About Force Blue, Inc.

Force Blue is the only nonprofit in the world that provides "mission therapy" for former combat divers by retraining, retooling and deploying them on missions of conservation, preservation and restoration. By uniting Special Operations veterans with the world of marine science and conservation Force Blue has created a model of caring, cooperation and positive change with the power to restore lives and the planet. For more info visit forceblueteam.org.

