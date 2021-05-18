Living, Decorating And Renovating With Purpose: Top Summer Home Trends From Riverbend Home

BEDFORD, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If there's been one lesson learned from the past year, it's to make the most of the time that's given, and as the most anticipated season of the year is finally here, Americans are eager to maximize summer moments at home. Given the chance to re-evaluate priorities, homeowners have a growing intent to live with greater purpose, and that's reflected in the choices they make for the home.

Riverbend Home released its Summer 2021 Around The 'Bend Report with the top six home trends for summer, all rooted in purpose. Whether it's choosing a material for patio furniture, looking for a new décor statement or embarking on a renovation project, homeowners are showing greater intention to ensure the home is a place to love this summer.

"There's a greater sense of excitement going into this summer, and we'll see the joy and gratitude of being reunited with friends, neighbors and family reflected in thoughtful décor that makes every gathering memorable," notes Mark Feldman, Riverbend Home Chief Home Officer and General Manager. "From seeking sustainable materials to getting the greatest value possible out of a remodel project, purpose is at the forefront of decisions homeowners will make this summer so they can enjoy their homes as much as possible."

Some of the trends highlighted in Riverbend Home's Summer 2021 Around The 'Bend Report are:

"Extra" Is In: Social gatherings may be small in size, but not in spirit, as homeowners will go all-out with over-the-top accessories, personalized touches and Instagram-worthy tablescapes to celebrate every moment of being together.



Social gatherings may be small in size, but not in spirit, as homeowners will go all-out with over-the-top accessories, personalized touches and Instagram-worthy tablescapes to celebrate every moment of being together. Livable Luxury: Luxury décor is accessible when it comes in small doses. A select few meaningful statement pieces provide an instant upgrade and add an element of drama to a room or outdoor space, and quality over quantity is what counts.



Luxury décor is accessible when it comes in small doses. A select few meaningful statement pieces provide an instant upgrade and add an element of drama to a room or outdoor space, and quality over quantity is what counts. The Revival of the Picnic: Picnics are back, but not how you remembered them. This summer, essential accessories will be a decked-out picnic set, throw blankets, charcuterie boards and wine coolers to put a modern, chic spin on this nostalgic summer outing.



Picnics are back, but not how you remembered them. This summer, essential accessories will be a decked-out picnic set, throw blankets, charcuterie boards and wine coolers to put a modern, chic spin on this nostalgic summer outing. Bathroom Remodels and Return of the Pro: Homeowners are no longer embarking on DIY projects just to pass the time and are looking to the professionals to ensure remodels are done right. Bathrooms are the room of choice to maximize value added.

The full Around the 'Bend Summer 2021 Trend Report can be downloaded for free here.

About Riverbend Home

At Riverbend Home, we're on a mission to help homeowners love where they live. Riverbend Home is a family-owned company located in New England and backed by 150 years of industry knowledge and dependability. But more than that, we're homeowners too. We carefully select items that we'd want in our own homes. Riverbend Home's curated selection is built to stand the test of time, perform effortlessly, and come in a wide range of designs and style aesthetics, allowing customers to create a personalized space that's uncompromisingly theirs. Whether it's by reflecting their unique style, creating a more efficient and more sustainable environment, or both – Riverbend Home is here to help with unique finds for the inspired home.

