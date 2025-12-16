Living EcoWater Donates Two Premium Water Systems to Honor Local Heroes

Donations honor a local veteran and dedicated educator with clean, high-quality water systems designed to improve their daily lives.

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Living EcoWater is proud to announce the donation of two state-of-the-art water systems as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting the local community. The giveaways will benefit two exceptional individuals: Marine Staff Sergeant Cassandra Pierre, who received her fully furnished home and water system on Wednesday, December 10th, and Twin Creeks School District teacher Carley Hood, who will be gifted her system this Saturday, December 13th.

Marine Staff Sergeant Cassandra Pierre received the keys to an entirely new home, and Living EcoWater is honored to contribute a complete whole-home water system to ensure her family enjoys clean, high-quality water from day one. This donation is part of Living EcoWater's mission to empower and thank those who have served the nation with bravery and selflessness.

Living EcoWater is also gifting a second system to dedicated educator Carley Hood of the Twin Creeks School District. This initiative recognizes the hard work, passion, and daily impact that educators have on students' lives and the community as a whole.

"At Living EcoWater, we believe clean water is foundational to a healthy home and a thriving community," said Brian Edwards, CEO. "It is our privilege to support those who give so much—our veterans and our educators. We hope these gifts demonstrate our appreciation and encourage others to uplift local heroes in their own ways."

These donations are part of Living EcoWater's broader community outreach efforts focused on sustainability, wellness, and meaningful local impact.

About Living EcoWater

Living EcoWater is a trusted leader in advanced water treatment solutions, delivering innovative, high-efficiency systems that provide cleaner, safer, and better-tasting water for families and businesses. With a commitment to sustainability, exceptional service, and community engagement, Living EcoWater is dedicated to improving quality of life across the region.

Media Contact: David Kraft P: (281) 626-5894 E: [email protected] W: https://livingecowater.com/

SOURCE Living EcoWater