Living Essentials, LLC Announces MLB Edition Extra Strength Cherry Flavored 5-hour ENERGY® Shots and Sweepstakes for Trip to The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game

Individuals may enter for a chance to win by submitting a receipt showing the purchase of any variety 5-hour ENERGY® product or without purchase by mail, and may enter up to 50 times. Official rules* and additional information can be found at www.5HEWIN.com. In addition, a 5-hour ENERGY® commercial once again features World Series Champion and American League MVP, Jose Altuve. The commercial aired on television and online around Opening Day and will continue throughout the baseball season.

"We're excited to offer our fans a sweepstakes to attend these truly special MLB events," said Melissa Skabich, Living Essentials' communications director.

Look for Extra Strength Cherry flavored 5-hour ENERGY® in stores nationwide, and at www.shop5hourenergy.com.

About 5-Hour ENERGY®

5-hour ENERGY® is a liquid energy shot that provides a feeling of energy and alertness that lasts for hours. It contains a blend of B-vitamins and amino acids, zero sugar, four calories, and caffeine comparable to a cup of the leading premium coffee. It is available at retail outlets in the United States and Canada as well as throughout the U.K., Ireland, Spain, and Portugal.

*Abbreviated Rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), of legal age of majority (and at least 18 years). Void where prohibited. Valid on purchases from 3/1/18 through 6/11/18. Sweepstakes period: 3/1/18 to 6/11/18. One prize will be awarded. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Sweepstakes Entries received. Enter by purchase and online registration form or without purchase by mail (hand-print your full name, full mailing address, email address, phone number, and birth date on a plain 3x5 inch paper and mail to Realtime Media, Attn: 5-hour ENERGY® MLB SweepsEntry, 200 Four Falls Corporate Center, Suite 130, Conshohocken, PA 19428). Limit 50 entries per person per email address. For Official Rules, prize description, and more, visit www.5HEWIN.com. Sponsor: Living Essentials, LLC, 38955 Hills Tech Dr. Farmington Hills, MI 48331.

Contact: Melissa Skabich

PCE Communications

mskabich@pcecommunications.com

973-760-9926

