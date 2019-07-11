Living Exhibits Earns American Humane Certification

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare and well-being, announced that Living Exhibits has earned the Humane Certified™ seal of approval for demonstrating the good welfare and treatment given to the stingrays in their interactive exhibit, Stingray Cove, which zoos around the country host.

"Animals need great care and treatment and being Humane Certified means the facility demonstrates a level of excellence," said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., American Humane president and CEO. "We are excited about adding Living Exhibits to our list of certified facilities with high standards."

"Living Exhibits is proud to have achieved the Humane Conservation certification through American Humane. Our entire team of animal care professionals appreciate the recognition this certification represents," said Mike Yeakle, president and CEO, Living Exhibits, Inc. "As Living Exhibits continues to contribute to our host institutions' mission, animal welfare and conservation through the development and management of responsible animal exhibits and visitor experiences will remain our foundation and focus."

Humane Certified is the first program solely devoted to helping verify the welfare, well-being and demonstrably humane treatment of animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, science-based and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare, developed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, and animal ethics.

As a result of meeting the many outcomes-based welfare requirements involved by the program, Living Exhibits is joining a select group of 27 leading U.S. institutions to qualify for this prestigious certification.

The Humane Certified program's extensive criteria exhaustively review the many dimensions of animal welfare and well-being. For added rigor, Living Exhibits' compliance with the Humane Certified standards was verified through an independent audit.

The Fort Worth Zoo, also Humane Certified, is just one of the facilities with a Stingray Cove exhibit. You can read more about the Humane Certified program here.

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals in the United States and around the world. Our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting the nurturing bonds between animals and humans. For more information please visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Living Exhibits, Inc.

Living Exhibits, founded in 2005, provides interactive stingray and shark exhibits to major zoos and aquariums throughout North America. The company currently operates its Stingray Cove exhibits at the Fort Worth Zoo, St. Louis Zoo, Memphis Zoo and opening in April of 2020, the Denver Zoo. Living Exhibits has provided millions of visitors with a greater understanding and appreciation of animals they may not encounter otherwise. Having provided memorable visitor experiences at more than 20 zoos and aquariums, Living Exhibits demonstrates the highest level of animal welfare and has received the Humane Certified™ seal of approval from American Humane.

For more information, visit www.livingexhibits.com.

SOURCE American Humane

