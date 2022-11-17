Living Fresh Market Kicks Off the Holidays with In-Store Fun and Food

Forest Park & Surrounding Communities Will Have New Access to Fresh, Healthy Foods in Sustainable & Affordable Local Market, Just In Time For The Holidays

FOREST PARK, Ill., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Living Fresh Market welcomes residents of Forest Park and surrounding communities for a special day of fresh food, savings, and tastings as it kicks off a variety of In Time For The Holidays store-wide promotions!

The store will open its doors to customers at 7:00 AM, with various in-store events starting between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Each shopper will receive 5% discounts all week long and can enter a special contest for a chance to win free groceries, just in time for the holidays! Additionally, shoppers will have the opportunity to sign up for customer loyalty programs and purchase branded reusable shopping bags.

"Our goal is to be the local leader in providing fresh, healthy foods, affordable prices, and a warm, inviting shopping experience to community residents. The store will also integrate the latest in technology and e-commerce within the retail food industry," said Dr. Bill Winston, Senior Pastor of Living Word Christian Center.

The newly renovated Living Fresh Market aims to provide all customer needs under one roof. Taking advantage of advancements in technology, changing customer expectations, and efficiency across the food retail industry, Living Fresh Market will be a platform with solutions for all shoppers. Living Fresh Market will offer a wide variety of products to satisfy consumer tastes and preferences with a special focus on healthier alternatives, provide flexible payment methods to loyal customers, and an e-commerce platform for busy shoppers to purchase products online.

Living Fresh Market's first location will serve Forest Park and surrounding communities, including Berwyn, Oak Park, Broadview, Maywood, River Forest, Bellwood, Westchester, Austin, Lake Street, Cermak, Austin, and Mannheim.

Living Fresh Market is on a mission to deliver an exceptional shopping experience by offering the best service, value, quality, and freshest products while being good stewards of the environment and giving back to the communities it serves.

Living Fresh Market is owned by Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois.

