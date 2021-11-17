Living Greens Farm Completes Expansion of Executive Team with New CFO

FARIBAULT, Minn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Greens Farm (LGF) http://www.livinggreensfarm.com, the largest vertical, indoor aeroponic farm in the US that provides year-round fresh salads, salad kits, microgreens, and herbs, announces the arrival of its new CFO, Adam Hauser.

Adam Hauser, CFO, Living Greens Farm

Adam is a deeply experienced and successful 20-year finance leader across a variety of consumer packaged goods and high-growth companies. He was most recently CFO of eyebobs, a private equity backed direct-to-consumer eyewear seller with several branded retail stores and national wholesale distribution. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations, and HR at The Tile Shop, where he helped to lead the company during a high-growth period that included opening approximately 50 store locations, increasing revenue over $100 million and significantly expanding EBITDA margin and earnings per share. Adam has also served in senior leadership roles with Ecolab and Best Buy, providing strategic investor relations and business-unit financial planning support.

Adam will round out LGF's new senior leadership team to provide resourcing, financial discipline, and strategic perspective in LGF's ambitious growth plans to lead the indoor grown leafy greens market.

"LGF has laid the groundwork for strong growth going forward," said Hauser. "I am very excited to be able to help them as they implement their aggressive expansion plan."

Adam received a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Iowa and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

Adam will report directly to George Pastrana, CEO. He will be a member of LGF's senior leadership team.

"Bringing Adam on board rounds out our senior leadership team," said Pastrana. "I look forward to working with Adam and the other new members of our senior team as we take LGF to the next level."

For more information about Living Greens Farm products, go to www.livinggreensfarm.com.

ABOUT LIVING GREENS FARM

Headquartered in Minnesota, Living Greens Farm is the world's largest vertical plane aeroponic farm. Living Greens Farm produce requires 95 water and 99 percent less land to grow year-round and all products are grown without pesticides or GMOs. Living Greens Farm has a full product line that includes salads, microgreens and herbs available throughout the Midwest. For more information, please visit http://www.livinggreensfarm.com.

Contact: Jarrod Holland

Fireworks

910.431.3322

[email protected]

SOURCE Living Greens Farm