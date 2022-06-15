Living Greens Farm Continues Expansion and Growth with New Personnel

Additions include New Director of LGF Board, New Sales VP, and New Plant Engineer

FARIBAULT, Minn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Greens Farm (LGF) http://www.livinggreensfarm.com, one of the largest indoor vertical aeroponic farms in the US that provides year-round fresh salads, salad kits, microgreens, and herbs, announces the arrival of a new Independent Director of the LGF Board, a new VP of Sales, and a Plant Engineer.

(left to right) Katie Grady, VP of Sales, Living Greens Farm (LGF), Jerry Gray, Engineer of LGF's Muncie, Indiana plant and Kevin Murphy, Independent Director, LGF Board

Kevin Murphy has been appointed as an Independent Director of the LGF Board. He will be integral in strategic planning and policies at LGF. Kevin has spent over 37 years in the packaged goods industry and is widely known as a strong strategic marketer, having served on management teams that drove impressive corporate growth. He recently retired as Chief Executive Officer for Incredible Foods, Inc. and President & CEO of Fishery Products International, previously. He also served 21 years with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc, where he rose to the position of Chief Operating Officer of that $2.5B food and beverage company. Kevin serves on the boards of The Narragansett Beer Company, Blount Fine Foods, Babcock & King, and several civic associations. He holds an AB degree from Harvard University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. "Kevin will be a vital partner to the Board and myself as we launch the Living Greens Farm nationally to become a leading produce brand that consumers love," said George Pastrana, President and CEO.

Katie Grady has joined the LGF Team as the new VP of Sales. Katie has 11 years of progressively increasing responsibilities at Hain-Celestial Group, most recently as VP of Sales – Central Region, Grocery/Personal Care/Baby, managing a $250M sales portfolio with customers such as Whole Foods, Target, UNFI, Hy-Vee, and other leading retailers. Prior to that, she was an Account Manager at broker JL Buchanan, managing the Method Home Care business at Target. Katie started her career in retail as an Analyst and Buyer at Marshall Field and Company and Macy's Inc. She earned a BS in Retail Merchandising and Management, with a Business Administration Minor at University of Wisconsin – Stout.

Jerry Gray will be joining the LGF team as the Plant Engineer of LGF's Muncie, Indiana plant, which is currently under construction. Jerry has over 25 years of engineering experience in aerospace, automotive, railroad, and food and beverage with well-known industry leaders. He is Six Sigma Black Belt certified with an extensive lean manufacturing background and expertise in project management, both domestically and internationally. Jerry is a native Hoosier and proud member of the Muncie community. He attended College of Charleston, Ivy Tech, and Ball State.

Katie will report directly to George Pastrana, CEO and Jerry will report to Melanie Faust, VP of Supply Chain. "Katie and Jerry are topnotch leaders in their respective fields," said George. "I am delighted to have their capabilities and know-how added to the LGF team as we continue on our path of national growth."

ABOUT LIVING GREENS FARM

Headquartered in Minnesota, Living Greens Farm is one of the world's largest vertical plane aeroponic farm. Living Greens Farm produce requires 95 percent less water and 99 percent less land to grow year-round and all products are grown without pesticides or GMOs. Living Greens Farm has a full product line that includes salads, microgreens and herbs available throughout the Midwest. For more information, please visit http://www.livinggreensfarm.com.

Contact: Jarrod Holland

Fireworks

910.431.3322

[email protected]

SOURCE Living Greens Farm