Living in Digital Times Kicked-Off CES 2020 with the Latest in Lifestyle Technology at CES Unveiled New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Living in Digital Times (LIDT), a series of conferences and events presented in partnership with CES Las Vegas highlighting the most exciting trends and topics in lifestyle tech, kicked-off the CES 2020 season at the Metropolitan Pavilion on Thursday, November 7 at CES Unveiled New York.

Among the executives, influential media, and prominent industry influencers gathered to celebrate the latest innovations and experience a preview of CES 2020, Living in Digital Times showcased two leading companies in lifestyle / family tech industry: Avast and GOGO Band. Avast, a CES 2020 Best of Innovation Honoree, previewed their latest device: Avast Omni, and GOGO Band offered attendees a sneak preview of the pioneering advances GOGO Band is making in the use of biometric data captured from wearable sensors and AI machine learning algorithms to transform the lives of those suffering from chronic health conditions.

Avast Omni is a first-of-its-kind product that fully protects individuals and their family online, at home and on the go. As the numbers of connected devices within homes and pockets increases, consumers are looking for a simple way to secure their home, mobile, and other internet connected devices. At CES Unveiled New York, Avast showcased how the combined hardware-software solution plugs into a home router and gives you control of everything that connects to your network; thus, IoT devices, such as smart doorbells or baby monitors, can remain private and secure. Avast Omni also features advanced parental controls, enabling parents to manage children's online activity and help maintain healthy digital habits. This is Avast's first ever hardware product, which has been named CES Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. Avast will be demoing Omni's smart home protection and tools for parents at CES 2020.

GOGO Band also previewed the latest in family lifestyle tech on Thursday evening by showcasing the development of the first personalized AI predictive solution that intelligently knows when a child's bladder is full and instantly alerts them before an accident occurs. "Our first technology breakthrough is being deployed to help address the number one chronic health condition in children worldwide – Pediatric Enuresis, more commonly known as bedwetting. Over 8 million children suffer from bedwetting in the US alone, and sadly it also the top predictive variable for teenage depression and suicide," shared Jon Coble, GOGO Band Chairman and CEO.

"We pride ourselves in showcasing the leaders and top innovators in tech at CES Unveiled New York. Avast and GOGO Band are among some of the most promising products in the tech industry," commented said Robin Raskin, founder and president, Living in Digital Times. "We hope those in attendance on Thursday are excited and encouraged to seek out more at our Marketplaces throughout CES in January."

For four consecutive days, January 7- 10, 2020, LIDT will showcase 350 new products and 400 conference speakers that are pushing the envelope of innovation. Trends in artificial intelligence, AR and VR, robotics, IoT devices, voice enabled devices, and more will be examined in the context of what they bring to areas like health, banking and finance, kids and families and accessories. By seeing products in the context of a vertical slice of the world, LIDT's goal is to help companies identify trends and needs in their given marketplace. For more information or to register, visit livingindigitaltimes.com.

