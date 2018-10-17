Living In Digital Times Taps Varney Business Communication For Public Relations For CES™ 2019®

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Living in Digital Times, LLC (LIDT) today announced that it has engaged Varney Business Communications as its public relations team handling all media relations for CES 2019 in Las Vegas, January 6-11, 2019.

For the past fifty years, CES has set the global stage for next-generation innovators and is the gathering place for business leaders and entrepreneurs in consumer technologies. Living in Digital Times, founded in 2007 by veteran journalist and technology maven Robin Raskin, is a supporting partner of CES and has created exhibits, conferences, and awards showcasing the technologies shaping health, money, retail, family, and other "emerging slices" of the tech industry.

This year at CES 2019 attendees will experience the newest and coolest innovations in, and markets for, the Internet of Things (IoT), Personal Voice Assistants, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and the blockchain.

"Technology needs to be presented in a context if its going to be widely accepted. That means it needs a strong narrative," said Robin Raskin. "VBC has the skills to reach the right media at the right moment, in the right medium. They complement our company's strategy perfectly."

Founded in 2000 in San Francisco, California, Varney Business Communication (VBC) is a boutique public relations firm that has launched and grown many brand-named consumer and business technology companies in the US and Europe. VBC founder and principal Leigh Anne Varney brings together skilled professionals with years of technology and communications experience to create customized strategic PR programs for clients. Built on a foundation of more than 25 years in journalism, corporate in-house PR at Oracle Corporation, and at leading PR agencies, the VBC team is uniquely positioned to synthesize a wide range of tech innovation and its intersection with business and impact on society.

"PR stands for personal relationships with clients and reporters," said Varney. "Now is a complex time to be in PR with more ways than ever to tell meaningful stories across an ever growing number of media platforms. Together with my partner Lisa Sheeran, we create those all-important personal relationships across print, blogs, broadcast, podcasts and those new communication platforms that have yet to be invented!"

LIDT kicks off the CES 2019 season in New York with a preview presentation of CES Unveiled a gathering of technology business leaders, influential media, global buyers, senior level executives and industry thought leaders. Contest Submissions at CES 2019 will showcase outstanding new technologies, including Last Gadget Standing, Young Innovators to Watch, Kids@Play Interactive (KAPi), Babylist Best of BabyTech Awards.

Press interested in speaking with Robin Raskin about this year's newest tech trends and her "must-see" products, services and exhibits at CES contact Leigh Anne or Lisa.

About Living in Digital Times

Founded by veteran technology journalist Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times (LIDT) brings together the most knowledgeable leaders and the latest innovations impacting both technology and lifestyle. LIDT helps companies identify and act on emerging trends, create compelling company narratives, and do better business through strong network connections. LIDT produces technology conferences, exhibits and events at CES in Las Vegas and other locations throughout the year by lifestyle verticals. Core brands include Digital Health Summit, Digital Money Forum, FitnessTech, Baby Tech, Kids@Play, Family Tech Summit, FamilyTech TV, Beauty Tech, Wearables and FashionWare runway show, Last Gadget Standing and the KAPi Awards. The company also works with various foundations and manages the Young Innovators to Watch awards recognizing student STEAM innovations. For more information, visit www.LivinginDigitalTimes.com and keep up with our latest news on Twitter , Linkedin and Facebook .

About VBC

Founded in 2000, VBC is an award-winning agency that has worked with Silicon Valley's best & brightest startups and Enterprise companies since the early days of DOS, the IBM PC, and the Apple Macintosh. VBC and team are extremely adept at helping clients tell their stories to the right media and target audience. VBC builds customized strategic communications plans that move the needle in countless competitive markets.

