"Living Minute" Series - Health and Hope in 60 seconds

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS' Health Channel has launched the Living Minute Series consisting of daily evergreen one-minute reports featuring stories about new medical research, groundbreaking treatments, and tips to improve mental and physical well-being.

Living Minute reports air on South Florida PBS' channels, WPBT, WXEL and Health Channel and are shared on all South Florida PBS and Health Channel's AllHealthGo's social media and digital platforms (www.livingminute.tv.) They are also being shared with PBS stations across the country daily through MyPBS and Wavelength https://wavelengthpublicmedia.org/ at no cost.

A Breakthrough in Sickle Cell Disease: Sickle cell disease affects many organs but its most devastating symptom is pain caused as a side effect of low oxygen. Now researchers have discovered a breakthrough that, in the laboratory, is able to change that.

Hope for Psoriasis: Psoriasis is a common, inflammatory skin condition that is uncomfortable, itchy, and unsightly. But new treatments in the pipeline may soon be available to patients.

Additional topics covered:

COVID & Alzheimer's; Food Safety During Power Outages; and Talking to the Unvaccinated.

The Living Minute series is funded by Thermo Fisher's ReadyCheckGo program which maps out a streamlined protocol for students, K-12, to swab and submit samples for testing each day. Comprehensive K-12 coronavirus testing can be quickly implemented with the Thermo Fisher Scientific ReadyCheckGo testing program. With pooled sampling to keep costs more efficient, swabbing is done quickly by students themselves, and prepaid return shipping to the testing facility, this program is designed to make in-school coronavirus testing an easy reality for students, educators, and parents alike.

About South Florida PBS:

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including public broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and South Florida PBS' newest digital channel, the Health Channel, (a division of AllHealthGo). AllHealthGo's 24/7 television channel, Health Channel and AHG's multi-platform health and wellness service consists of over 1000 hours of original content, robust social media platforms, exceptional digital assets and content, free health counseling service, telehealth services (AllHealthGo Telehealth Care) and weekly virtual and in-person community outreach.

