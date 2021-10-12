Living Minute Series - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS' Health Channel is highlighting innovations in Breast Cancer in its Living Minute Series, featuring clinical advances that may soon translate into improved care, cutting-edge technology and treatments that are fueling progress.

The Living Minute series consists of one-minute daily reports infused with health and hope covering a range of topics. Reports air on South Florida PBS' channels, WPBT, WXEL and Health Channel and are shared on social media @AllHealthGo and digital platforms (www.livingminute.tv.) Every day, reports are shared with PBS stations across the country through MyPBS and Wavelength at no cost.

Breast Cancer in African American Women: Mortality rate for breast cancer is 39% higher in Black women, according to the National Cancer Institute. Lack of access to care and health insurance may be major contributing factors.

Fast Treatment Can Affect Breast Cancer Survival: Research from the Cleveland Clinic shows that completing all phases of breast cancer treatment within a certain timeframe can lengthen survival rates for forms of the disease.

Additional topics covered:

Sugar and Cancer; Age-Related Eye Disease and Saving Women's Lives During a Heart Attack.

