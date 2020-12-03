Living Popups Offers FREE Augmented Reality App this Holiday Season

Living Popups wants to do its part to support the educational needs of the many children forced to learn virtually due to the pandemic. The AR App adds a fun and educationally supportive dimension to the reading experience. The Boxcar AR app makes a unique holiday gift, and for a limited time, is free to download.

"AR is an amazing tool when combined with entertaining and compelling content," said Cheryl Bayer, CEO, Living Popups.

Throughout the story, animated 3-D images of Henry, Jessie, Violet, Benny and Watch, their dog, come alive and speak to the reader when any mobile device with the Boxcar AR App is aimed at the book. The characters ask the reader questions, inspire them to use their imagination and join them in exploring the story. The animated 3-D interaction engages the young reader and enhances their learning comprehension.

Living Popups has released AR Apps for the first four books in the series. Book one is available in both English and Spanish. Simply search the IOS and Android stores for Boxcar AR, Boxcar AR ES, Boxcar 2 AR, Boxcar 3 AR and Boxcar 4 AR. The Boxcar AR app works with any Boxcar Children edition printed since 1942. To learn more about The Boxcar Children augmented reality reading comprehension workbook visit livingpopups.com/boxcar.

Living Popups is a premiere Digital Entertainment and Technology Company crafting augmented reality experiences across all media and entertainment platforms. For more, go to Livingpopups.com and contact Sarah Conner, VP Worldwide Sales and Marketing / 310.871.7600 / [email protected].

