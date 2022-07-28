Living Security Adds 20-Year Cybersecurity Veteran as VP of Product to Solve Human Risk in the Enterprise

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, the leader in Human Risk Management, today announced it has added Matt Alderman as the organization's new Vice President of Product. Alderman is an accomplished security, governance, risk management and compliance executive with more than 20 years of experience in product development including Qualys, RSA Archer, and Tenable. His addition to the Living Security team comes at a critical time as the company just launched its new Unify Insights Human Risk Management platform, a state-of-the-art solution to help enterprises identify human behavior risks and trends inside organizations.

"As we pioneer this new category of human-focused security, Matt is the perfect person to help us educate the market on this unmet need and ensure we are solving the most critical pain points for our customers by effectively measuring and mitigating enterprise cyber risk," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security.

Alderman formerly served as both the Executive Vice President of Foresight and Vice President of Business Development at CyberRisk Alliance. He is also the former CEO of Security Weekly Productions. Alderman continues to serve as a strategic advisor to several organizations including Armorblox, Xiid Corp and Automox.

"Cybercrime, fraud, and ransomware are now major threats to businesses globally, and attacks are rising daily. I'm honored to join an organization that is truly focused on decreasing risk with technology that combines quantifiable data to show security professionals where human threats exist while also providing employees with impactful awareness training," said Alderman.

Alderman joins a growing executive team at Living Security. The company added a new Vice President of Marketing Cassie Fulton Flores at the end of 2021, as well as a Vice President of Client Success, Rachel Kozun.

For more information, visit www.livingsecurity.com.

About Living Security

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

SOURCE Living Security