Living Security Adds First Chief Revenue Officer and New Advisory Board Member to Kick Off 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security , a provider of security awareness software and the leader in Cybersecurity Human Risk Management, today announced it has tapped Mark Collura to be the company's first chief revenue officer, and security industry veteran Chris Nickerson has been appointed to its advisory board.

The additions to the leadership team come as Living Security prepares for a year of rapid growth, new product launches and continued momentum for its new Human Risk Management platform.

Collura has previously served as Living Security's vice president of sales, where he developed a unique understanding of customer needs and the role the company can play in adding value to their organizations. As CRO, he will focus on meeting growth goals, building a world-class team, creating alignment across sales, marketing and customer success teams, and establishing a structure to support customer goals.

"As we continue to scale our direct sales operations, we are also adding new revenue streams through channels and partnerships," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. "We are pioneering the new Human Risk Management category, which elevates our solution to a more strategic buying decision and requires us to define differentiated go-to-market strategies for our enterprise clients. These dual initiatives require a strategic long-term revenue-focused executive to unite functions across the full customer lifecycle."

Nickerson joins Living Security's advisory board as an information security veteran who adds to the company's expertise and credibility. He previously founded BSides, one of the leading security conference organizations in the world, and Lares, a highly regarded security consulting firm where his team conducts a variety of security risk assessments ranging from penetration testing, social engineering and application testing to vulnerability assessments, red team testing and regulatory compliance testing.

"Like Living Security, Chris knows check-box security training has failed to reduce risk, and his 20 years of experience as a hacker gives us an edge as we help organizations protect themselves from attacks," said Drew Rose, CSO and co-founder of Living Security. "Chris built his career on helping companies find their weak spots by attacking them himself, often by taking advantage of the human factor. His insight will help us create training content and develop our Human Risk Management platform to protect our customers from the likes of him."

