Living Security Announces New Growth in 2021 with a Record 1 Million End Users

"This is truly a realization of our mission to put people at the forefront of cybersecurity risk management and turn end users into our clients' best defense, ultimately minimizing their exposure to threats," said Ashley Rose, Founder and CEO of Living Security.

Living Security continued its push into the Fortune 1000 market in 2021 with the addition of new enterprise clients in the Healthcare and Education industries, among others, where the need for solutions to manage human risk are increasingly important. More than 170 clients including CVS, Amerisourcebergen, MasterCard, Verizon, and Target, now rely on the company's platform to deliver interactive security awareness training that truly reduces human risk by changing employee behavior, a trend that Forrester notes is completely disrupting the security awareness and training space. Companies are realizing that this form of targeted training based on user behavior combined with data to understand where security must be improved is essential in order to truly move the needle on human risk. The more than 70,000 5-star reviews from end users, and the fact that the Living Security's approach is 16x more effective than traditional learning platforms, continues to validate that disruption.

Living Security also expanded relationships with many of its existing clients last year with new platform modules including phishing simulation, a moderator-free version of its popular CyberEscape Online teams-based training, advanced reporting and analytics, and translating training modules in seven additional languages. This came on the heels of the company's $14 million Series B round led by Updata Partners, with participation from previous investors Silverton Partners, Active Capital, Rain Capital and SaaS Venture Partners.

In support of the company's continued growth as the leader in cybersecurity Human Risk Management, Living Security formed a CISO Advisory Board, made up of well-known and widely respected security experts across various industries, including representatives from organizations such as VillageMD, Highmark Health, and EAB. The company also added to its executive leadership team in 2021. In June, Chris Caldwell was named Vice President of Finance, with prior experience in both enterprise software and security awareness. In the last quarter, Cassie Fulton Flores joined the business as Vice President of Marketing and Rachel Kozun was named Vice President of Client Success. Fulton Flores has an extensive background in enterprise SaaS and product and partner marketing, having most recently been the VP global product marketing at Clarivate. Kozun comes to Living Security with 15 years of experience in client success roles, most recently at Zenoss and Quali.

"As we continue to grow our client base and get ready to expand our human risk quantification and insights product on our platform in 2022, these seasoned executives have the right experience and talent to lead Living Security towards outsized success," said Rose. "Chris Caldwell, Cassie Fulton Flores, and Rachel Kozun all have proven success records scaling organizations through multiple stages of growth. I know they will do the same at Living Security."

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management platform that does more than just meet compliance needs. It truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending breaches. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure effectiveness and program ROI.

Named one of Austin's Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning employees into an enterprise's greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

