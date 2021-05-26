Living Security Brings Together Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss Emerging Threats

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security , a cybersecurity awareness training leader and pioneer in Human Risk Management, is proud to host this year's Breaking Security Awareness Conference 2021 (BSA CON 2021) which will be held virtually on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from noon - 5:30 p.m. EST.

The free event will educate business, IT and security leaders on the latest threats emerging in our increasingly digital world and explain how proper training can protect employees both at work and at home.

"The pandemic threw us into this new world of remote connections. We're working, playing and living online more than ever before and that has opened up a wealth of new opportunities for cybercriminals," said Ashley Rose, co-founder and CEO of Living Security. "Living Security has spent the past year developing strategies to address the fact that people are flowing seamlessly from work to school to shopping to streaming all on the same devices every day. That means if your employees personal accounts are at risk, your company is too. It's so important to change those behaviors with proper training to reduce your organization's risk."

The conference will bring together a panel of industry thought leaders to discuss topics including:

Human risk management

Social engineering

DEI in cybersecurity

Enterprise security awareness

Remote working security

Ransomware

This year's speaker lineup includes executives from: Amplitude, Cisco, CISO Series, Forrester, LARES, National CyberSecurity Alliance (NCSA), Netflix, Social Engineer, and Yass Partners, among others.

You can learn more and register at https://www.livingsecurity.com/breakingsecurityawareness .

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management platform that does more than just meet compliance needs. It truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending breaches. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure effectiveness and program ROI.

Named one of Austin's Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of 50+ cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise's greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

CONTACT: Brad Hem, [email protected]

SOURCE Living Security