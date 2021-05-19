Living Security Hires New Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Continued Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, a provider of security awareness software and the leader in Cybersecurity human risk management, today announced it has added Denmark Francisco as the company's Chief Marketing Officer.

Francisco joined Living Security in October as a growth advisor and quickly took over as interim CMO before now taking on the role full-time. His addition comes on the heels of the company closing a $14 million Series B investment led by Updata Partners, to build out its Unify human risk management platform.

One of Francisco's top priorities will be driving demand for the new platform, which builds on Living Security's cybersecurity training platform to leverage behavioral data and analytics to measure and manage human risk.

"The human element of cybersecurity has been neglected for far too long," said Francisco. "Most companies do the bare minimum to train employees so they can meet compliance requirements, but they don't actually improve behavior and they certainly haven't stopped attacks and breaches, which continue at an alarming rate."

Francisco has an extensive background in cybersecurity, having served as a growth advisor at The Defence Works, which was acquired by Proofpoint, and former chief marketing officer at the largest provider of security awareness training organization. He joins a growing executive team at Living Security, which added Mark Collura as its first Chief Revenue Officer in January.

"As we pioneer the new human risk management category, Denmark is the perfect person to help us educate the market on this unmet need and drive demand for our new Unify platform," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security.

Learn more about how to enhance security awareness training with human risk management: https://www.livingsecurity.com/cybersecurity-human-risk-management

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management platform that does more than just meet compliance needs. It truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending breaches. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure effectiveness and program ROI.

Named one of Austin's Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of 50+ cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise's greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

[email protected]

(281) 543-0669

SOURCE Living Security

Related Links

http://www.livingsecurity.com

