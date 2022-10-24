Living Security Named a 2022 Fast 50 Company by Austin Business Journal

The leader in Human Risk Management brings home its second consecutive win in the under $10M category

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, the leader in Human Risk Management, today announced that it has been named the tenth fastest growing private company in Central Texas with revenue under $10M according to the Austin Business Journal's exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list. To be considered, companies must have experienced substantial revenue growth during the past three years. This is the second year that Living Security has earned a coveted spot on the list, mirroring its recent inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

"These recent recognitions really solidify the rapid growth that Living Security has made in just a few short years, and we're far from done," said Ashley Rose, Co-founder and CEO. "This year we launched our long awaited Unify Insights platform to address a pain point that impacts every company across the globe, identifying and reducing human risk inside the enterprise. Unify Insights engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on, and directly mitigate risk. With this we're pioneering an entire new category in cybersecurity that entirely focuses on human behavior."

Living Security has raised more than $25M in capital for growth and innovation in just five years. It was also recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2022.

The Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 annual contest identifies the fastest-growing companies in Texas based on the last three years of revenue growth to determine winners, in this case for 2019 to 2022. The Austin Fast 50 is one of the best sources of local business intelligence available.

About Living Security

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

