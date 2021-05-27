Living Security Wins 2021 Award of Excellence from The Society for Technical Communication

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security , a provider of security awareness software and the leader in cybersecurity human risk management, has been honored with a 2021 Award of Excellence from The Society for Technical Communication (STC), a professional association dedicated to the advancement of research for technical processes and products. The company won for its entry Case in Point - Advanced Financial Social Engineering, a series of training modules created for customers to educate viewers on a range of cybersecurity topics.

"Our goal is always to create content that informs while being entertaining and engaging. This particular video for a customer running a pizza delivery service demonstrates how cybercriminals can use advanced vishing techniques to swindle someone during a transaction that millions of people engage in daily," said David West, Head of Content Creative at Living Security. "Our clients love this type of content and it's shared with tens of thousands of employees. We're particularly proud of it because it's written, designed, filmed and edited entirely in house by a two-person team."

"This award is really a testament to the incredible work our team is doing. Companies spend millions on cybersecurity training yet statistics show us that people are still falling prey to threats. Living Security is flipping the script on traditional training, creating entertaining and engaging content and gamified learning that works to truly change employee behavior and build a security culture within organizations," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security.

Living Security is a pioneer in the human risk management category. Its new platform, Unify, will build on the company's current cybersecurity training platform to leverage behavioral data and analytics to measure and better manage human risk.

The Society for Technical Communication hosts regional competitions annually and features winners during the STC TechComm Roadshow. For more information go to stc.org .

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management platform that does more than just meet compliance needs. It truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending breaches. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure effectiveness and program ROI.

Named one of Austin's Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of 50+ cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise's greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

