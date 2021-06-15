Living Security Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, a provider of security awareness software and the leader in cybersecurity human risk management, is honored to receive a 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the software and applications category. The company is among 78 enterprises recognized for keeping data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from cybercriminals.

"Cyberattacks continue to increase and we strongly believe that cutting down on human risk is the key to keeping enterprises safe. This award is a result of our entire team's dedication to developing products that allow security professionals to get ahead of attacks by giving them the data to identify vulnerabilities and implement the right training for their team," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security.

Living Security is revolutionizing human risk management to make security training fun, engaging, and effective. Its training platform is 16 times more effective than traditional learning programs. In addition, Living Security's state-of-the-art analytics allow security professionals to see the direct impact training is having on their organization's risk posture so that they can make more informed decisions and better allocate resources.

"We are so proud to name Living Security as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like this are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

