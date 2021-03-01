Living Security Wins Two 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security , a provider of security awareness software and the leader in Cybersecurity Human Risk Management, today announced it was honored with two 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards .

As a company, Living Security earned a silver award for Best Cybersecurity Education Provider for North American companies.

Its CyberEscape Online product won a silver award for Cybersecurity Training for North American companies.

"We're thrilled to be recognized both as a company and for our innovative and engaging CyberEscape Online training program," said Living Security CEO and co-founder Ashley Rose. "With employees at companies of all sizes on the front lines of the battle against cyber attacks, teaching them how to recognize and respond to threats is critical and must go beyond the minimal requirements needed for compliance. Living Security is dedicated to empowering employees to be every enterprise's best assets for cyber defense."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management solution that does more than meet compliance needs, it also truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending cybersecurity breaches. picking up where traditional security awareness training drops off. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure training efficacy and program ROI.

Named one of Austin's Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of 50+ cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise's greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com .

