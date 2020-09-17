Living Spaces Partners with American Red Cross to Hold Blood Drives Throughout California

LA MIRADA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based furniture retailer, Living Spaces, today announced it will host its second annual pop-up blood drives across seven of the store's California locations this fall. These blood drives mark the one year anniversary of the furniture retailer's national partnership with the American Red Cross which began with blood drives in July 2019.

Beginning September 30 through the end of October, Living Spaces will host seven blood drives at several Living Spaces stores across California to provide a safe and convenient way for shoppers to donate blood and help save lives. What's more, those who participate will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test at the time of their donation, with results to be provided in the week to follow. The furniture retailer hopes to secure at least 30 donors at each site.

"Donated blood has a limited shelf life, and coupled with the world's current pandemic, the need for more donations is paramount," said Living Spaces CEO Grover Geiselman. "We're proud to continue our partnership with the Red Cross through hosting these blood drives for the betterment of our local communities."

The days and locations for each blood drive are as follows:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Living Spaces requests that those interested in donating sign up online for a specific time slot by visiting Redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code LivingSpaces.

Walk-in appointments will not be available.

To determine blood donation eligibility, please view the following link: https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html

