'Living the Dream, Black America's New Social Contract' Assembles Top Black Leaders for Conversation on Facebook Live

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pocstock, the Black-owned diversity content agency specializing in creating and marketing images that showcase the diverse pigmentations, lifestyles, fashion, and cultures of people of color, kicks off its year-long "IncludeUS" campaign with an important conversation about the future of Black America.

"Living the Dream, Black America's New Social Contract" will stream live on Monday, January 18th, 2021 at 6pm via Facebook Live. Strategically selected for the day of observation of Martin Luther King and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris later that week, pocstock has assembled a dynamic panel of Black excellence to answer whether Black Americans need to establish a new social contract with the new administration.

The esteemed guests are top thought leaders in their respective fields including Dr. Randal Pinkett, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO of BCT Partners and Season 4 winner of NBC's "The Apprentice"; Dr. Roger Mitchell, Chair of the Task Force on Gun Violence Prevention for the National Medical Association; Terrence Clark, President & CEO of the NY & NJ Minority Supplier Development Council; and Larry Blackmon, CEO of The Blackmon Organization and VP of Public Affairs for FreshDirect. Moderating the event is Neneh Diallo, communications strategist, specializing in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Participants of the event will not only leave with a wealth of information about health, business, and entrepreneurship, but have actionable ideas and steps to evoke change and hold themselves and leaders accountable. Registration for the event is free, to join the conversation, please visit https://facebook.com/pocstock

About pocstock: pocstock is a Black-owned diversity content agency specializing in creating and marketing images that showcase the diverse pigmentations, lifestyles, fashion, and cultures of people of color (POC). The company was founded by Steve Jones, Chairman & CEO, and Co-founded by Tamara Fleming, Chief Content Officer and DeSean Brown, Chief Relationships Officer. pocstock operates a user-friendly, subscription-based platform that grants access to an extensive library of authentic stock photos contributed by a global network of photographers in over thirty-five countries. In addition, pocstock provides diversity consulting and custom content development services to clients looking to successfully incorporate people of color into their campaigns while ensuring cultural sensitivity. www.pocstock.com

