Living the Salt Life in Jax

Home to more shoreline than any other city in the nation and 80,000 acres of green spaces, Jacksonville is where fitness meets adventure:

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park at Atlantic Beach: With 1.5 miles of sandy beach, 20 miles of trails and 450 acres of natural woods and dunes, this is ideal for runners, swimmers and both, leisure and mountain bikers.

Huguenot Memorial Park: Locals have nicknamed the park the "Big Jetties" because the park offers access to the jetties used to guide ships from the ocean into the mouth of the St. Johns River. Adventure seekers can enjoy surfing, windsurfing, kayaking and swimming at "The Jetties."

Jacksonville Beach: The busiest of Jacksonville's beaches, this is a great place to get in on all the action. With waterfront restaurants, live music, and beach shopping, this is the place to be when you're looking to soak up the sun.

Jax Beach Pier: This popular spot for locals offers a variety of breaks to both the left and right of the pier, which helps thin the crowd. Incoming and high tide is best for those looking to ride the waves.

The Poles at Hanna Park: "The Poles," which mark the formal barrier between Hanna Park and Naval Station Mayport, offer impressive breaks year around. This is a local spot for expert to mid-level surfers.

Timucuan Preserve: Comprised of 46,000 acres of wetlands and waterways, the Preserve is ideal for enjoying a variety of water-based activities including boating, fishing, Yoga Paddleboarding/Kayaking, and eco-tours.

Big Talbot: An unspoiled barrier island, don't miss Boneyard Beach, famous for the live oak and cedar tree skeletons resting on the shore.

Little Talbot Island: Located on the picturesque Heckscher Drive, away from the hustle and bustle of other Jacksonville beaches, this State Park is a peaceful escape filled with white sands, dunes and salt marshes, perfect for getting a tan and enjoying the ocean views.

Come surf, kayak, paddleboard, swim, dive, boat, fish and relax on Jacksonville's beaches. To learn more about Jacksonville's beach scene go to www.visitjacksonville.com.

