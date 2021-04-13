Living The Temescal Life

Residents and guests are welcomed to the Logan by an outdoor arcade flanked by two living walls and inset water features. A breezeway with custom tile mural by Oakland artist Annie Vought connects the residential space to the on-site grocery space, greater Temescal, the 51 st street corridor, and the newly completed Frog Park. Upon entering the dramatic two-story lobby, you'll find a welcoming front desk with a living wall backdrop, an appointed space for on-site resident services, and a mail center featuring custom wallcovering showcasing local Oakland community members. Start your day with a HIIT workout in the Gym with top-of-the-line machinery designed for functional training, including Woodway treadmills and a Mirror for interactive workouts. 2,000 square feet of collaborative co-working space is completed with a coffee bar, private alcoves, café tables, and AV systems with quiet mics for comfortable remote work environment. Walk up to The Mezzanine to experience a relaxing moment with friends around the catering kitchen and lounge. Nestled on the 25,000 square foot rooftop farm are two terraces with grills, space for alfresco dining or working from home and sweeping views of the Oakland Hills, downtown Oakland, the Bay, and San Francisco.

The residences feature oversized homes that were factory-built modular construction. The largest in any new construction in Temescal, the homes range from 480 to 1810 square feet with sun-drenched rooms in three different color palates – Light, Dark and Bold. LG smart home technology and air conditioning keeps the homes cool on the warmest summer days; cozy in the rainy winter. With wood-surface flooring throughout, these homes are a pet-owner's dream. Select homes feature private patios up to 400 square feet and a second floor outdoor Mews with local vegetation provides an oasis to enjoy from surrounding private balconies. Full-sized washer-dryers are in every home, in addition to an elevated suite of kitchen appliances – French door refrigerators with cold beverage station, pull out freezers and induction cooktops. The kitchens have full custom tile back splashes, waterfall quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Each bedroom is outfitted with built-in closet-organizers.

Studio, One, Two, and Three bedroom homes are available with specials up to 12 weeks free rent depending on the size of home. Immediate move-in is available.

Community extends outside The Logan in Oakland's vibrant Temescal neighborhood, peppered with local favorites – Bake-Sale Betty's , Cholita Linda's street tacos, Aunt Mary's Café, Burma Superstar, Temescal Brewing, Kansai, Temescal Alley Barber's Shop, Frog Park, Flying Yoga, and all that Temescal Alley has to offer. MacArthur Bart is just a 15-minute walk away and the 51st street entrance to highway 24 will connect you to 580, 880, or 80 in a matter of minutes. The Logan is a convenient place to call home.

