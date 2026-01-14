Living Water International Announces Key Leadership Transitions; Dr. Jonathan Wiles Named CEO and Dr. Mike Mantel Becomes President

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Water International , a Christian nonprofit whose mission is to partner with local churches and communities to implement sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions, today announced that Dr. Jonathan Wiles has been named Chief Executive Officer, with Dr. Mike Mantel transitioning to President. This shared leadership model expands the organization's capacity to fulfill its mission and build for the future.

Dr. Jonathan Wiles Dr. Mike Mantel

Wiles has held a variety of leadership roles at Living Water, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer. Mantel has served as President and CEO of Living Water since 2010.

As CEO, Wiles will lead strategy, organizational culture, and global operations, ensuring that Living Water's work remains closely aligned with its core mission while also embracing new mindsets and methods in response to a rapidly changing global environment. As President, Mantel will focus on investor and partner engagement, philanthropy, U.S. church partnerships, and marketing to ensure Living Water's funding ecosystem remains strong, integrated, and future ready.

"I'm thrilled to lead the next chapter of Living Water's story," commented Wiles. "In the first generation, the founders of this organization created a bold vision to bring clean water and the gospel to communities around the world. Under Mike's leadership, the second generation of Living Water grew into a truly global organization that remains rooted in local churches and communities.

"As the world becomes more volatile and the pace of technological change accelerates, we must embrace new approaches to delivering our mission with excellence," said Wiles, who emphasized his personal commitment to advancing a culture of deep, systematic listening across the organization and within the communities Living Water serves.

Wiles also reiterated that local churches remain essential partners, bringing deep community relationships, faithful gospel witness, and the ability to convene communities for long-term impact.

"This transition has been in the planning phase since 2022 and will sustain Living Water as it moves into this third generation of impact," said Mantel. "Over many years, we have seen God's faithfulness again and again. Jonathan brings exceptional leadership gifts and a heart fully aligned with our mission. I'm grateful to continue serving with him in this new capacity and excited to see how God will use Living Water in the years ahead.

Living Water International is a Christian nonprofit organization headquartered near Houston, Texas, committed to demonstrating the love of God by helping communities around the world acquire safe water and experience "living water" through Jesus Christ. Since its inception in 1990, Living Water has completed more than 25,000 water projects across more than a dozen countries.

Living Water's community-led water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions help communities reduce waterborne disease, improve child health, advance women's ability to contribute to local economies and children's ability to attend school. By prioritizing locally maintainable systems, hygiene education, and long-term partnerships with trusted church partners and other respected community institutions, Living Water will continue to support both physical wellbeing and holistic community transformation.

