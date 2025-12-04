Living With Lolo Founder Named as a 2025 Person of the Year - Praiseworthy Picks

Scottsdale-based interior designer Lauren Lerner receives national recognition as design innovator

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning interior design firm Living with Lolo is proud to announce founder Lauren Lerner has been named as one of the top 8 Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) 2025 Person of the Year – Praiseworthy Picks. This honor recognizes Lerner among design innovators shaping the future of the kitchen and bath industry, acknowledging Living with Lolo's distinctive blend of approachable luxury and livability.

Since founding Living with Lolo, Lerner has grown the firm from a solo venture into a nationally recognized full-service luxury design studio serving clients in Arizona and beyond. Her team is known for providing clients with a streamlined, white-glove experience and creating calm, elevated spaces tailored to each client's lifestyle.

"Being recognized by Kitchen & Bath Business alongside so many designers I admire is a true honor," said Lauren Lerner, founder and principal designer of Living with Lolo. "Kitchens and baths are the heart of the home, where daily routines come to life. This naming is a testament to my entire team, who strive to create spaces that are both beautiful and functional."

Under Lerner's leadership, Living with Lolo has become synonymous with "livable luxury" in the Scottsdale market and throughout the Southwest. The firm has been named Best Interior Designer by Phoenix Magazine (2023–2025), received multiple awards for interior design, and has received national media attention from leading publications, including Architectural Digest, Vogue, and The Wall Street Journal.

Lerner's recognition as a KBB Person of the Year – Praiseworthy Pick underscores the influence of boutique, client-focused design firms in shaping the next chapter of residential design.

Living with Lolo is an award-winning, nationally recognized interior design firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, known for creating livable luxury with a warm, modern point of view. The full-service studio specializes in highly curated, turn-key residential projects that balance function, comfort, and elevated design. Proudly based in Scottsdale, Living with Lolo serves clients throughout Paradise Valley, Phoenix, and Arizona's most distinctive neighborhoods, as well as select clients nationwide. From Sedona to Tucson, their interior design team brings luxury, clarity, and joy to homes across the Southwest. Explore their work at https://livingwithlolo.com

