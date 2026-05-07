Living Word Christian Center Rallies Chicagoland Communities to Meet Real Needs With Real Love on Good Neighbor Day

Local Outreach Brings Hope, Help, and Healing

FOREST PARK, Ill., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Word Christian Center (LWCC) in Forest Park, Illinois, has been selected as the Chicago flagship location for Good Neighbor Day, a nationwide day of service taking place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The local event will take place in front of the Forest Park Plaza, located at 7630 West Roosevelt Road.

Living Word Christian Center

Good Neighbor Day is built on a singular, clear, and compelling vision: to demonstrate the love of Christ by meeting spiritual, practical, and economic needs through one unified community outreach. As the Chicago flagship host site, Living Word Christian Center is mobilizing volunteers, local churches, and community partners to serve individuals and families across Chicagoland.

Good Neighbor Day is an opportunity for the Church to be the Church—reaching beyond the four walls of a building to make a tangible difference in people's lives, bringing hope, relief, and transformation. The event, at both the local and national levels, is not affiliated with any political party, ensuring its focus remains solely on serving people and strengthening communities.

The day's outreach will provide a variety of services to support individuals and families, including free food distribution (food donated by Living Fresh Market), new clothing distribution, health and fitness demos by the Kingdom Running Club, a financial literacy workshop by Joseph Wealth Management, an expungement clinic hosted by the church's R.I.S.E. prison ministry, and entrepreneurship sessions on how to start and scale a business, sponsored by the Joseph Center. Prayer volunteers will also be on site to offer encouragement and prayer. National event partner Chick-fil-A is also donating free sandwiches.

Pastor David Winston, director of Bill Winston Ministries and son of Living Word's founder and senior pastor, Dr. Bill Winston, emphasized the role of the local church in times of need.

"The local church has always been a pillar of the community, and pillars offer support, especially when things get heavy. We're here so people don't have to shoulder the weight of these economic challenges alone. We're going to ease the burden as we show the love of Christ through Good Neighbor Day," said Pastor David Winston.

Living Word Christian Center, under the leadership of Dr. Bill Winston, has a longstanding commitment to community impact, economic empowerment, and faith-based outreach. Serving as the Chicago flagship for this national effort reflects the ministry's continued dedication to advancing solutions that uplift individuals and strengthen families.

Community members, volunteers, and organizations are encouraged to participate in this day of service. Additional details, including volunteer opportunities and event activities, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about the local event and how to volunteer, visit https://app.goodneighbor.com/organization/liviing-word-christian-center

For more information about Good Neighbor Day nationally, visit: https://goodneighbordayamerica.com/

About Living Word Christian Center

Living Word Christian Center, located in Forest Park, Illinois, is a global ministry founded by Dr. Bill Winston, dedicated to teaching the uncompromised Word of God and empowering individuals to fulfill their highest calling and change this world through Jesus Christ.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group | [email protected]| 214-403-9852

Kim Clay, Director of Communications, Living Word Christian Center | [email protected]| 708-697-6180

SOURCE Living Word Christian Center