Living Word Christian Center To Host Graduation Ceremony For Adopted School Michele Clark High School

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Will Speak to the Graduating Class

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston and Living Word Christian Center (LWCC) are proud to host the graduation ceremony for the 90 graduates in the 2024 graduating class of Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at Living Word Christian Center, 7600 W. Roosevelt Rd, Forest Park, IL. The honored keynote speaker will be Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Living Word Christian Center recently adopted Michele Clark High School, located on Chicago's west side, as part of the national Adopt-A-School program through an initiative originally established by Dr. Tony Evans, senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, more than 30 years ago. Living Word adopted Michele Clark High School to align with the vision of Dr. Bill Winston, senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center, to help enhance local public schools by providing crucial resources such as mentoring, leadership training, booster club support, vocational skills training, character building and additional outreach services that expose students to a variety of opportunities and increase their outlook for professional success beyond high school.

"The ultimate goal is to enhance students' abilities to thrive in today's competitive marketplace while also nurturing their social and emotional well-being as they transition into productive members of society," said Dr. LaShondra Kyle, Living Word's Manager of Students Affairs and Vocational Education.

Michele Clark High School was the first school Living Word Christian Center adopted as part of the pilot initiative they rolled out this spring. Since then, they've also adopted Ariel Community Academy located on Chicago's south side as its pilot middle school program, with plans to expand to additional Chicagoland public schools, by adopting one school at a time.

"By adopting public schools in the Chicagoland area, our hope is to provide students with indispensable skills and undeniable value, the Booker T. Washington Model," said Dr. Bill Winston who grew up in Tuskegee, Alabama and was influenced by the economic and business teachings of Booker T. Washington.

INTERVIEW, B-ROLL AND PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES

Dr. LaShondra Kyle, Living Word's Manager of Students Affairs and Vocational Education

Mayor Brandon Johnson

Select graduates and parents

About Dr. Bill Winston

Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois. He is also the founder of the nationally accredited Joseph Business School, which has a global impact on six continents and an online program; president of Bill Winston Ministries, a partnership-based global outreach ministry; the Living Word School of Ministry and Missions; and Faith Ministries Alliance (FMA), an organization of more than eight hundred churches and ministries under his spiritual covering in the United States and around the globe. The ministry owns and operates two shopping malls: Forest Park Plaza in Forest Park and Washington Plaza in Tuskegee, Alabama. He is married to Veronica and is the father of three children and the grandfather of eight.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, [email protected], 214-403-9852

Kim Clay, Director of Communications, Living Word Christian Center and Related

Entities; [email protected]; 708-697-6180

SOURCE Living Word Christian Center