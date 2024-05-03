Livingston Floods: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free U-Box Storage to Victims

U-Haul

May 03, 2024, 15:12 ET

LIVINGSTON, Texas, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is extending its disaster relief program to flood victims in and around Livingston, making 30 days of free U-Box® portable moving and storage container usage available to residents affected by the ongoing rains north of Houston.

Due to severe flooding this week, many Livingston residents have been evacuated and may be facing significant water damage to their homes and personal belongings. Accessibility to mobile storage can aid in the community's recovery efforts.

U-Haul Co. of Northeast Houston is making 30 days of free U-Box storage available to flood victims in and around Livingston, Texas.
"We just want people to know U-Haul is here to help," said Robert Abidin, U-Haul Company of Northeast Houston president. "Once the flooding stops, we anticipate a lot of families dealing with property clean-up. If any of our impacted neighbors need a U-Box container for that process, we will gladly offer our portable storage product at no cost for one month."

The disaster relief offer applies to new U-Box rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free U-Box container usage should contact:

U-Haul Co. of Northeast Houston
Traffic Department
(346) 888-4128

With 257 cubic feet of storage space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers can be delivered to your home or picked up at a U-Haul facility with our custom-designed trailer. U-Box containers can be kept on-site or stored in our secure warehouses until you are ready to pick them up or have them delivered.

In addition to its 30 days free storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL 

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play. 

