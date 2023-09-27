Livingston Hearing Aid Center Opens 100th Location

The company is expanding its offices in Arizona and Oklahoma in its 70th year in business

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingston Hearing Aid Center is announcing the opening of its 100th location and continued expansions across the Southern United States.

This year, the hearing aid center is celebrating 70 years in business by continuing to expand into new cities. Five new offices have opened in North Phoenix, Avondale, Anthem and Scottsdale, Arizona, and Ardmore, Oklahoma.

"Our team of audiologists and licensed hearing aid specialists are dedicated to delivering the best hearing health services to our communities, and that continues as we expand into new markets," said Livingston Hearing Aid Center Director of Audiology Dr. Haley Owen. "Our offices are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, and we provide thorough and comprehensive hearing testing and life-long aftercare services."

Since its founding in 1953 in Lubbock, Texas, Livingston Hearing Aid Center has served local communities by enriching life through better hearing.

"2023 has been a landmark year for Livingston Hearing Aid Center," said Livingston Hearing Aid Center President Richard Davila, II. "As a family-owned business, we cherish our communities' support that has helped us reach this milestone and plan to continue building long-lasting partnerships with our patients in our new locations."

With a current-year-to-date average NPS score of 96, which is considered "outstanding" by NPS standards that are based between -100 to 100, and a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 4.9 out of 5 (over 14,000 patients surveyed at random), it's further proof that Livingston Hearing Aid Center truly is "enriching life through better hearing." Livingston Hearing Aid Center has delivered over 20,000 hearing aids this year and has served over 240,000 patients across locations. To find an office in your community, click here for all locations.

About Livingston Hearing Aid Center:
Livingston Hearing Aid Center has been in business since 1953 and has continued serving and bringing hearing care to communities across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Oklahoma. Their purpose is to enrich life through better hearing and their mission is to serve better than anyone. Through their professional team of audiologists and licensed hearing aid specialists, they deliver exceptional hearing services at each location equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and service offerings. Learn more at LHAC.com.

Media Contact: Megan Rogers
612-351-3780
[email protected]
LHAC.com

SOURCE Livingston Hearing Aid Center

