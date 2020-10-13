Livingston International welcomes Miles English as Chief Information Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Livingston International announced today that Miles English will be joining its executive team in the role of Chief Information Officer.

English, who brings more than 20 years of experience in technological transformations at both public and private companies, will play a leading role in Livingston's ongoing digital evolution, including additional solutions for clients' trade activities, as well as the company's internal operational processes.

With a long track record of success using technology to generate business growth and process efficiencies, English will work closely with Livingston's executive team to develop a long-term vision for the company's technological advancement and enhance its investment in innovative global trade solutions.

"Miles is the ideal candidate to support Livingston's ongoing efforts to adapt to what has become a rapidly changing and ever-advancing global trade environment, much of which has been driven by disruption in technology, but also by trade and economic policy," said Livingston Chief Executive Tom Cronin. "We are excited to welcome Miles who brings a balanced combination of leadership skills and real-life experience in accelerating digital strategies, and we're eager to work with him to execute critical transformation projects."

English comes to Livingston from Echo Global Logistics where he served as CIO since 2017, leading a high-performing team of more than 200 IT professionals working on products, programs, change management initiatives, security enhancements, engineering and IT operations. His experience includes bringing new customer and carrier portals to market and turning data into business intelligence to drive better decisions.

"Livingston has long been a pioneer and early adopter of advanced digital solutions for businesses engaged in international commerce," said English. "I am thrilled to join a team with an innovative vision for the future, and I'm incredibly enthusiastic about finding new ways to support businesses across North America – and the world – as they adapt to a rapidly changing global trade environment."

English will take over the role of Livingston's Chief Information Officer effective immediately.

