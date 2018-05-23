Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Businesses already familiar with Livingston's competitive market rates for ocean and air transport will now be able to take advantage of equally competitive ground transport rates to move goods across the continent – from the Yukon to Yucatan and Toronto to Tijuana.

"At Livingston, we are always looking for ways to expand and enhance our service offerings so that businesses across the continent can gain greater market access and grow their business," said Mike Meierkort, President, International Freight and Transportation Solutions, Livingston International. "By using Livingston's ground freight offering, businesses can now take advantage of moving goods to, from and within North America with competitive rates and through a single freight forwarder."

With established partnerships among some of North America's most prominent carriers, Livingston ground freight customers can ship with peace of mind knowing their goods will arrive at their destination on schedule.

"One of the challenges many shippers face today is the possibility that their shipments are delayed at air and sea ports, as well as border crossings, increasing their time in transit and jeopardizing contractual arrangements and, in turn, market reputation," said Meierkort. "We have designed our ground freight solution to offer shippers reliability and security so that they can rest assured their goods get to market on time."

Livingston freight solutions offer premium tracking visibility for shippers to provide critical updates to their supply chain partners and effectively manage their inventory and warehousing.

The company intends to announce additional enhancements to its freight solutions in the months ahead.

About Livingston International

Livingston International focuses on customs brokerage and trade compliance, offering international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. It provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, so businesses can grow further, faster and smarter. Livingston employs almost 3,500 staff at 100 key border points, sea ports, airports and other strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia. Visit us at www.livingstonintl.com, and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

