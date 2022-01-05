Livingstone Advises Trekker Tractor on Its Sale to EquipmentShare

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingstone is pleased to announce the sale of assets and business operations of Trekker Tractor, LLC ("Trekker Tractor" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Trekker Group, to EquipmentShare.com Inc. ("EquipmentShare"). The transaction includes six legacy Trekker Tractor locations across Florida, rebranding as CASE Power & Equipment of Florida, effective immediately. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under its new brand, CASE Power & Equipment of Florida will continue to serve construction, utility, and industrial customers in Florida as the official authorized sales dealer, rental, and maintenance/repair services provider for Case New Holland America, LLC ("CASE") in the region. It will also continue to rent and service other brands in the state. The six newly acquired sites bring EquipmentShare's Florida presence to nine locations.

Trekker Group's founding partners are part of the legacy Puerto Rico Wire Group ("PRW"), established in 1955 by Jose Cestero Jimenez and Sara Yordan Fonalleras. Today, Trekker Group is operated by the third generation of PRW's founding family. In 2010, PRW's leadership founded Trekker Tractor in Florida to serve the Southeastern United States.

"For the past ten years, I've had the privilege of working with outstanding individuals at Trekker Tractor," Jose Cestero Ramirez, CEO of Puerto Rico Wire Group, said. "We have developed close relationships with our partners and brands these last 60 years. I have full confidence these relationships will continue to flourish as the business forges a new path in the equipment industry. Livingstone's expertise and advocacy were instrumental in achieving this stellar outcome, and we could not have accomplished this without their diligence and creativity."

Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, and founded in 2014, EquipmentShare employs nearly 3,000 team members. EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction solutions provider dedicated to solving industry pain points through smart jobsite technology and equipment rental, retail, and service centers. EquipmentShare's cloud-connected platform gives construction and industrial companies a real-time view into their job sites and operations by tracking and managing any piece of equipment, regardless of brand. EquipmentShare's solutions allow managers to monitor assets, prevent theft and machine misuse, track employee hours and shifts, increase machine utilization, streamline maintenance, and prevent unplanned downtime.

"The Trekker Tractor team developed an outstanding reputation in the equipment sales and rental services industry. Through this acquisition, EquipmentShare gains Trekker Tractor's attractive footprint and customer relationships in Florida, and combines them with EquipmentShare's market-leading technology offering," stated Joseph Greenwood, Partner at Livingstone.

"We found the Trekker Tractor team a fantastic partner in EquipmentShare, and could not be more delighted by the outcome for all stakeholders," added Rob Tymowski, Managing Director at Livingstone.

The Trekker Tractor acquisition is Livingstone's 115th transaction completed since 2020 and the 37th industrial transaction completed globally in the same timeframe. It is another example of our success in the industrial technology sector, following the recent sales of Computerized Imagine Reference Systems to Mirion Technologies, Lesman Instruments to Kele, a portfolio company of The Stephens Group, and missile defense and rocket specialist Beranek to J&E Precision Tool, an LFM Capital portfolio company.

During the transaction, Livingstone worked alongside B. Riley Advisory Services, which provided restructuring and financial advisory services, and Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Garro LLP, which provided legal counsel to Trekker Tractor.

