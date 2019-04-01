Livingstone Completes Acquisition of Siwel to Strengthen Position as Leading Independent Software Asset Management Services Provider

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingstone Technologies, the global leader in Software Asset Management (SAM) services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the SAM business assets of New York-based Siwel Consulting, Inc.

Under the terms of the deal, Siwel's SAM services staff and customers have transferred to Livingstone, with the New York base of operations complementing Livingstone's existing presence in the North American market and becoming a regional headquarters.

Livingstone Technologies

Tim Green, Chief Executive Officer of Livingstone Technologies, commented: "Following the investment in 2018 from Carlyle Group, we have created an ambitious plan for growth. As a provider of SAM managed services to some of the leading companies in North America, Siwel is a great fit for us and we welcome the addition of their experienced SAM team. Our combined in-region presence and global capabilities will put us in an excellent position to deliver value to more organizations across North America."

The addition of the Siwel SAM team brings Livingstone's US and UK-based workforce to more than 100 people in total, confirming its position as the largest independent provider of SAM services globally. The company provides both consultancy and multi-year managed services to large and complex organizations around the world, with customers including the world's leading financial institutions, telecoms operators and industrial and consumer companies.

Marjory Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer and Lewis Johnson, President of Siwel Consulting, added: "We are very pleased to have found in Livingstone a partner that shares our approach to delivering Software Asset Management excellence and a commitment to addressing the global shortage in SAM skills. We both feel confident that Siwel's clients and staff will be in very good hands moving forward and we wish the enlarged Livingstone team all the continued success in the future."

