Livingstone Strengthens Special Situations Practice with Key Hire

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingstone, the global middle-market investment bank, announced today that Adam Green has joined the firm as a Director. He is based in Chicago and will bolster Livingstone's growing Special Situations practice.

Adam joins from Lazard Frères & Co., where he was a member of the Restructuring & Capital Solutions group. There he was engaged in restructuring transaction advisory for companies ranging in funded debt between $200 million and $8 billion, which included in-court and out-of-court comprehensive balance sheet restructurings, section 363 sales, debt-for-debt exchanges, and other capital markets transactions.

"We are delighted Adam has joined the firm to better serve our clients in this important and growing sector," said Joe Greenwood, Head of Special Situations at Livingstone. "Adam brings a wealth of bulge bracket restructuring investment banking expertise to Livingstone. His experience advising clients such as Peabody Energy, Forever 21, Claire's Stores, Westmoreland Energy Partners and more will prove a great supplement to the Livingstone Special Situations team."

"Livingstone has built a great brand in middle-market special situations investment banking, delivering best-in-class service to companies in various stages of financial distress. I look forward to partnering with Joe Greenwood as we continue to grow the Special Situations practice," shared Adam Green, Director at Livingstone.

"Expanding our Special Situations team has been, and will continue to be, a key priority, as we expect the ongoing economic headwinds to, unfortunately, increase the instances of financial distress throughout the middle market," shared Steve Miles, Managing Partner at Livingstone. "We intend to be fully staffed to help our clients navigate these complex situations."

Adam graduated magna cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law and with high distinction from Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

Livingstone is an international mid-market M&A and debt advisory firm with offices in Beijing, Chicago, Düsseldorf, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, and Stockholm. We have deep industry expertise and extensive global coverage, with dedicated teams across our offices closing an average of 50+ transactions annually in the Business & Technology Services, Healthcare, and Industrial segments.

