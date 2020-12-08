Livinguard Teams with Huntington, Indiana Leaders to Curb Region's COVID-19 Spread

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of COVID-19 cases and casualties has grown exponentially across the United States, including Northeast Indiana. Rather than sitting idle and allowing the situation to worsen, Livinguard, a hygiene-technology leader, is teaming with the City of Huntington (Indiana) in an effort to reverse the trend. Together, Livinguard and Huntington city officials are working to distribute more than 6,000 reusable Livinguard face masks to area front-line workers, nonprofits and area residents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), face masks are critical for helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. That said, a recent study shows people regularly reuse single-use disposable masks and fail to wash reusable cloth masks, according to CDC guidelines, which can turn dirty masks into bacteria breeding grounds. Unlike standard single-use or reusable cloth masks, Livinguard's reusable masks are made of a durable and independently tested antiviral and antimicrobial technology that deactivates SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) along with other common viruses and bacteria. Independent laboratory studies conclude 99.9% of pathogens that contact a surface treated with the Livinguard Technology are deactivated.

Research has shown infectious levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can remain active on surgical masks for up to 7 days after initial exposure, which suggests someone could inadvertently spread the virus after touching a contaminated mask. However, Livinguard's antiviral and antimicrobial technology is designed to reduce the likelihood of cross contamination. Livinguard masks can also be worn approximately six months, saving approximately 210 disposable masks from the landfill, with no compromise on functionality. For these reasons, Huntington Mayor Richard Strick engaged the hygiene-technology company.

"Mayor Strick and the entire city leadership should be applauded for developing and executing on a strategy designed to make their community safer," said Markus Hutnak, Livinguard's U.S. country manager. "We learned of Huntington's effort when city leaders reached out to place an order for hundreds of Livinguard masks. Almost immediately, we connected with Mayor Strick to learn more about their initiative and see how we could help."

Huntington utilized CARES Act dollars, as well as funds from United Way of Huntington County and Pathfinder Services, to initially purchase 3,000 masks. To help the funds go even further, Livinguard donated an additional 3,000 masks, effectively doubling the number of masks that will be distributed throughout the community.

"Throughout the pandemic, our emergency medical workers, police officers, firefighters and so many others have worked tirelessly to keep our residents safe," said Mayor Strick. "Thanks to Livinguard, we're able to provide these heroes with state-of-the-art masks designed to keep them protected and provide peace of mind. But we're also going one step further by making the masks available to area businesses and nonprofits, such as the United Way of Huntington County. By working together, we can keep our residents safe and healthy, which will help to boost our local economy in the process."

More information about the Livinguard Technology can be found at Livinguard.com. In addition, approved images media use can be accessed here.

Details on Livinguard Antiviral Technology

The principle underlying the Livinguard Technology is to apply a positive charge at the molecular level to textile surfaces. When microbes come into contact with these positive charges, the microbial cell, which is negatively charged, is deactivated, leading to permanent destruction of the microorganism. Moreover, Livinguard Technology deactivates continuously and allows users to reuse masks up to 210 times with no compromise on safety or efficacy. Details on the technology can be found here.

About Livinguard AG

Livinguard is an innovative and environmentally friendly hygiene-technology platform based in Zug, Switzerland. As the first company in the world to empower textiles and other materials with self-disinfecting properties, it licenses its patented technologies to companies from various industries to improve the health and well-being of consumers. Livinguard AG operates in Switzerland, Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, India, and South Africa.

SOURCE Livinguard

Related Links

http://www.livinguard.com

