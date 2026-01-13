Livin'in Announces Partner Interest for 2026 Activations Designed to Spark Healthier, More Connected Neighborhoods

Arts-forward participation, modern learning pathways, and tech-enabled experiences delivered with shared attribution and transparent outcomes.

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactMS LLC, operating under the name Livin'in, has opened partner interest for its 2026 activations. These initiatives are designed to help communities foster stronger connections through arts-forward participation, contemporary learning pathways, and technology-enabled experiences that are both accessible and measurable.

Organizations and brands interested in forming a transparent, attribution-forward partnership are invited to explore opportunities. For additional information and to express interest, please visit www.livinin.io.

Livin'in addresses a common challenge faced by many neighborhoods: while individuals desire to participate in local activities, finding these opportunities can be difficult, entry points are often vague, and consistent gathering options are scarce, particularly for families and young people. The initiative aims to activate local goodwill with programs that are brand-safe, easily repeatable, and fully reportable.

"Livin'in is building the access layer for local participation so even in a busy, digital-first world, communities still have clear, easy ways to show up for the arts, learning, and each other," said Shawna Chase, Founder.

The foundation of Livin'in lies in applying operational discipline to community engagement. This approach is spearheaded by a product builder and developer with over two decades of experience in leading successful outcomes across intricate, multi-stakeholder projects, and who is trained in Six Sigma methodologies. This background ensures a structured approach to community initiatives, characterized by:

Clear Timelines: Establishing precise schedules for all activities.

Establishing precise schedules for all activities. Defined Roles: Assigning specific responsibilities to all participants.

Assigning specific responsibilities to all participants. Shared Attribution: Ensuring all partners receive appropriate recognition for their contributions.

Ensuring all partners receive appropriate recognition for their contributions. Transparent Reporting: Providing clear and open communication on progress and results.

The 2026 activations are planned as time-bound pilot programs. These pilots will feature meticulously documented outcomes, including participation rates, partner contributions, and valuable learnings. This systematic approach provides a clear pathway for continuous improvement and iteration of successful strategies. Livin'in is actively seeking various types of collaborators for these upcoming programs:

Venue/Space Hosts: Entities capable of providing physical locations for activities.

Entities capable of providing physical locations for activities. Arts and Education Organizations: Groups focused on cultural enrichment and learning experiences.

Groups focused on cultural enrichment and learning experiences. Tech/Resource Partners: Companies offering technological solutions or essential resources.

Companies offering technological solutions or essential resources. In-Kind Contributors: Supporters providing goods or services rather than monetary donations.

This structured framework ensures that all community engagement efforts are effective, accountable, and contribute meaningfully to enhancing local connections.

Media Contact: For more information please email [email protected]

ImpactMS is the brand owner of Livin'in. We craft innovative solutions at the intersection of art, technology, and culture. Our services are designed to empower organizations and communities in the arts, helping them thrive in a tech-driven world.

SOURCE ImpactMS LLC