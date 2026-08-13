Liviniti and BlueGenes Collaborate for Safer, More Effective Medication Management

Cutting-edge pharmacogenomic testing helps providers make informed clinical decisions.

NATCHITOCHES, La., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liviniti, a national leader in PBM transparency and prescription drug savings, today announced its collaboration with the precision medicine company, BlueGenes, offering members access to cutting-edge pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing. BlueGenes' patent-pending technology integrates seamlessly with Liviniti as well as electronic medical records to apply genetic data to clinical prescribing decisions in real time.

"Our collaboration with BlueGenes is an example of our commitment to offerings that improve cost and health outcomes." Post this Steven T. Boyd, EVP Business Development, Liviniti

Advancement in PGx testing is good news for plan sponsors and patients living with complex, chronic conditions. Liviniti will have integrated BlueGenes PGx testing available to clients who choose to include it in their benefit plans.

"With this approach, healthcare providers gain access to additional insights that can help inform treatment decisions and support more personalized patient care from the start of therapy," says Steven T. Boyd, EVP, Business Development, Liviniti. "Guided by their own DNA, patients start with the medication that will work best for them, avoiding side effects, reducing waste and getting to appropriate treatment faster."

As an innovative force for change, Liviniti is dedicated to moving beyond the status quo to shape the future of pharmacy benefits for the better, and PGx testing is part of that future. "Our collaboration with BlueGenes is just one example of our commitment to powerful offerings that improve cost and health outcomes," Steve adds.

"BlueGenes is excited to collaborate with Liviniti to deliver life-saving technology to its members," said Nick Glimcher, CEO of BlueGenes. "Our platform makes pharmacogenetics actionable, ensuring that patients get the right drug the first time. This collaboration exemplifies a shared vision to leverage genetic insights at the point of care, transforming how health plans approach medication management. By bringing together BlueGenes' PGx expertise and Liviniti's PBM capabilities, this approach will help ensure that precision medicine becomes the standard of care, improving lives while controlling costs."

BlueGenes is committed to revolutionizing medication management and improving patient outcomes. The company distinguishes itself from competitors by offering real-time claim reviews and enabling providers to make informed clinical decisions at the point of prescribing, as well as supporting notification at the point of sale. Unlike traditional paper or digital tests that require manual review with each prescription, BlueGenes automates the process, ensuring timely and accurate application of genetic data.

About Liviniti

Liviniti was founded on a bold idea to bring a transparent business model to employers seeking a better way to manage rising drug costs. Built on a commitment to transparency that challenged the traditional PBM approach, today the company is an industry-leading PBM known for doing things differently. Serving more than one million people, the company's dramatic growth is a testament to the success of its pass-through pricing model that delivers meaningful savings. Powerful digital tools support an unprecedented level of transparency and give real-time visibility into pharmacy benefits to enable smarter, faster decisions. Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to a wide range of self-insured organizations across all 50 states including employers, TPAs, state and local government, hospitals and health systems and more. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

About BlueGenes

BlueGenes is at the forefront of precision medicine, offering a patent-pending technology that integrates genetic data with PBMs and EMRs to optimize clinical prescribing decisions in real-time. BlueGenes is dedicated to empowering patients and healthcare providers by eliminating the trial-and-error approach to medication selection. Through its innovative platform, BlueGenes ensures that patients receive the right medication at the right dosage, improving patient safety, reducing healthcare costs, and enhancing overall health outcomes.

Media Contact:

Andrea Hird, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Liviniti